Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Jan. 7

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sundays on the following dates: Jan. 9 – Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 5103 W. Malcomb St.; where the Rev. Joshua Pickett is pastor, (870) 663-3770; Jan. 16 – Family Church, Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St., where the Rev. Roosevelt Brown is pastor, (870) 247-3300; Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Church, 4210 E. Ohio St., where the Rev. Alvin Dunlap is pastor, (870) 535-4322; and Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St., where the Rev. Johnny Smith is pastor, (870) 718-5346. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, on Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC), will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.