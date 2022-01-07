Sections
Central Arkansas Water employee robbed while checking meter, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:48 a.m.
A Central Arkansas Water employee was robbed while checking a meter in Little Rock on Thursday, police said.

The 42-year-old Little Rock man told officers he was checking a meter while working off-duty around 11 a.m. at 14 Wanda Lane when a person approached him, pulled out a black gun and demanded he give up his wallet, according to a Little Rock police report.

He told the gunman he didn’t have it and gave the robber his phone, a portable battery and his backpack instead, the report states.

The suspect, described as a male wearing a brown jumpsuit, fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. No injuries were reported.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. 

