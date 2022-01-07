Police: Stolen car, credit cards connected to Tulsa murder victim lead to Fayetteville arrests

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say two people were arrested Wednesday when they were found in a car reported stolen and using a credit card stolen from a murder victim in Tulsa.

Nicholas Johnson, 28, of 1414 E. 58th St. in Tulsa, and Brinlee Denison, 25, of 1310 E. Dewey Ave. in Sapulpa, Okla., were arrested after officers were called to the Whataburger restaurant at 4030 N. College Ave. around 10:54 a.m. Wednesday for a possible sighting of a vehicle reported stolen after the beating death of Sarah Maguire, 29, at her home in Tulsa.

Information posted by the Tulsa Police Department on Facebook indicated Maguire was found dead in her home Tuesday from blunt force trauma and her car and other personal items were missing.

Fayetteville officers saw two people sitting in the back seat of a 2012 Dodge Charger reported missing and presumed stolen, according to a preliminary report from police. The vehicle information was entered into the national Crime Information Center database.

Several officers responded to the restaurant, and Johnson and Denison were taken into custody without incident, according to the Fayetteville police report. Both had Maguire's credit cards, and video from the restaurant showed them using one of the credit cards to buy food, the report said.

Johnson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in connection with theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Denison was booked into the jail in connection with theft by receiving.

Johnson and Denison were being held Thursday in the jail with no bond set.

Tulsa police said they are working to have Johnson and Denison returned to Oklahoma.