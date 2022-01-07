RIVER VALLEY REPORT 5A-West teams set to tip off

VAN BUREN – The 5A-West Conference basketball schedule tips off on today with Van Buren hosting Greenbrier.

"We have a lot of question marks," Van Buren Coach Brad Autry said. "I like the progress that we've made, but we've got a very young group. It will be their first time through the 5A-West so we'll see how we respond. We need to continue to emphasize making progress every day and getting better every day and getting more comfortable with winning every day."

Van Buren went 7-5 in nonconference play in November and December with their top four scorers all underclassmen, including junior Connor Myers, and sophomores Drew Brasuell, Jaxon Cazzell and Glavine McDonald.

The Pointers won their final two games against Atkins and Shiloh Christian at the Hoops For Hunger Tournament at Russellville last week after losing to Dardanelle in the opener.

"I've been pleased to this point with how we've progressed in the nonconference schedule," Autry said. "We had a really good mix. We worked hard to put a schedule together to challenge us but at the same time give us a chance to be successful."

Brasuell averaged 12.1 points per game through the Christmas break with Myers averaging 11.7, Cazzell 8.8 and McDonald 8.3. All four had multiple double-digit scoring games.

The Lady Pointers went through nonconference play with a 6-6 mark.

They defeated Charleston in the first round, lost to Bergman in the second round and defeated Pottsville in the third-place game last week in the Hoops 4 Hunger Tournament at Russellville.

Van Buren travels to Greenwood on January 11.

GREENWOOD

BOYS ONLY TONIGHT

Greenwood's scheduled conference doubleheader opener at Russellville has been reduced to a single boys game with the girls game postponed due to Covid issues inside the Russellville girls' program.

Today's boys game at Russellville will begin at 6:30 p.m.

No date has been decided on the makeup for the girls game. At this time, no plans are in place for a district tournament like last year. Schools are supposed to work with each other to make-up games that are being postponed due to Covid issues. If they cannot come to a mutual agreement as to when the game will be played, it's a double forfeit.

"As of right now, the rule is that if it is not made up by the end of the season it's a double forfeit," Greenwood Athletic Director Dustin Smith. "We will do everything we can to make up the game."

The Bulldogs have won three out of their last four games. Greenwood defeated Nashville in a nonconference game at home before winning two out of three games in the Beebe Tournament last week.

Greenwood lost to Cabot in the tournament opener before beating Friendship Aspire Christian Academy and Pulaski County Homeschool the final two games.

The Lady Bulldogs won their first two games against Jacksonville and Rogers Heritage before falling to Vilonia, 45-38, in the championship game of the Beebe Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs are 9-4 overall.

Greenwood hosts Van Buren on January 11.

ALMA

Airedales on the road

Alma travels to Vilonia today to begin 5A-West play.

The Airedales lost to Jacksonville, 41-36, in the championship game of the Sheridan Invitational after beating Sheridan, 52-51, in the second round.

Logan Taylor scored 13 points, and Hunter McAlister had 10 against Jacksonville. Alma led, 13-10, at the half.

Against Sheridan, Taylor had 11 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:50 left, and Matthew Schlegel had 10 points.

Alma received a first-round bye in the tournament and scheduled a home game at Subiaco Academy that day, losing to the Trojans.

Alma is 3-8 overall.

The Lady Airedales were 7-5 in nonconference play, including 4-0 in the Lady Guard Invitational in Bullard, Texas.

Presli Taylor scored 27 points in a 71-29 win over West Rusk, Texas, in the tournament, setting a single-game team record with eight 3-pointers in the game. In all, the Lady Airedales hit 12 treys in the game, tying a team record.

Alma is scheduled to host Russellville on January 11, but the girls' game may be in jeopardy due to the current Covid situation of the Russellville Lady Cyclones.

LAMAR

LADY WARRIORS ROLLING

Lamar's Lady Warriors continued their winning ways on Tuesday as conference play continued.

The Lady Warriors downed Jessieville, 55-28, on Tuesday to improve to 14-1 overall and 4-0 in the 3A-5.

Last week, the Lady Warriors also dedicated Carl Ramsey Court at the Lamar gymnasium.

Ramsey never had a losing season in 29 seasons as the head coach of the Lady Warriors. He compiled a 660-227 record with eight state tournament appearances and state championships in 1988 and 1991. He was the head coach of the West in the 1990 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game.

Brandon Schluterman succeeded Ramsey and is currently in his 16th season as the head coach of the Lady Warriors.

Junior Karley Williams had 14 points, freshman Kori Sanders 12 and Shae Taylor 10 on Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors led, 30-12, at the half.

The Lamar Warriors also stayed perfect in district play with a 46-42 win over Jessieville.

Lamar led, 23-21, at the half and improved to 8-6 overall.

FS NORTHSIDE GIRLS

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

It took Rickey Smith less than four minutes into the 6A-Central to pick up his first technical foul of the season.

"I hadn't had one in a long time,' Smith said. "I wasn't that upset, I just didn't care for what was said to me. Then when I got warned, that upset me even more. It kind of snowballed from there."

Smith was tagged with the technical with 4:05 left in the first quarter after a brief exchange with one of the officials.

"We're all fighting and competing," Smith said. "There's no hard feelings. We moved on."

Bryant hit both free throws but then turned the ball over and the Lady Bears went on to a 58-29 win.

Mount Saint Mary Academy has postponed the next three games due to Covid issues, which means the Lady Bears will not be travelling to Little Rock next Tuesday.

FS NORTHSIDE BOYS

WHITMORE TO TEXAS

Denarion Whitmore has left Northside and moved to the Houston area.

Whitmore, a 6-5 junior, was the Grizzlies' top scorer through the fall semester.

"It makes it tough," said Northside coach Eric Burnett. "I told them we can't make excuses and that we have to move on."

Whitmore was selected All-Tournament at last week's Fort Smith Coca-Cola Christmas Classic after averaging 16 points and 7.3 rebounds in the three games and guided Northside into the championship game.

"Some people have to step up, and we have to get some more guys to contribute," Burnett said. "When adversity hits, how are you going to respond? You find out a lot about a team when adversity hits. That's what we're building off of, how are we going to respond."

Northside lost to Bryant, 75-52, in the 6A-Central opener on Tuesday but trailed just 35-30 at the half.

"We started out playing pretty good," Burnett said. "We had a hard time scoring. They hit some big threes, and that's what we didn't do. It's early in the year. We've got some things to work on."

Dae'Marion Savoy led Northside on Tuesday with 33 points, including 20 in the first half.

NORTHSIDE

NEW ARENA CLOSE TO COMPLETION

Northside's new arena is now officially close to being ready for games.

Brackets for the seats that were being held up in shipping have arrived and installation is in progress to complete the 2,350-seat basketball arena that cost $14.5 million.

"There's lot of excitement on this side of town to finally get the bleachers installed," said Dr. Michael Beaumont, the Director of Athletics and Student Activities for Fort Smith Public Schools. "It's going to take between five-to-seven days if everything were to go smooth. I'd say within the next two weeks we should be playing basketball in the new arena."

Last week's Coca-Cola Christmas Classic was to be held at Northside's new arena but had to be moved to Southside due to the delivery of the brackets being delayed and pushing the opening into conference season.

"It's part of being in a nationwide pandemic," Beaumont said. "It's hard to find toilet paper and apparently it's hard to get bleacher brackets for seats."

Northside's games against Little Rock Central will be held at Gayle Kaundart Fieldhouse with the home games on January 14 against Conway likely also being held at the old gymnasium. It's hopeful that home games against Cabot on January 25 will be the first to be played in the new arena, which is anxiously being awaited.

"Especially for these kids," Beaumont said. "They've seen the building. They've practiced in the building. They just haven't had a chance to play a game in there yet. My role, I try to make everything happen for these kids that we possibly can so if we can make that happen sooner than later then I'm going to be excited."

POST-SEASON

Sites for post-season basketball as well as all spring sports will be announced by the Arkansas Activities Association on Thursday.

Fayetteville held the Class 6A state tournament last year, so that site will rotate to the 6A-Central this season presumably at Little Rock Southwest's new Gryphon Arena.