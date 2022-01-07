Today's games
Subject to change
6A-Central
Conway at North Little Rock, ppd.
Little Rock Catholic at Bryant
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Southwest at Cabot
6A-West
Bentonville at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Southside at Springdale
Rogers at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage
5A-East
Batesville at Jonesboro
Greene Co. Tech at Nettleton
Paragould at Searcy
West Memphis at Marion
5A-South
El Dorado at Hot Springs Lakeside
Hot Springs at Pine Bluff
Lake Hamilton at Sheridan
White Hall at Texarkana
5A-West
Alma at Vilonia
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Greenwood at Russellville
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home
4A-1
Gentry at Gravette
Harrison at Farmington
Huntsville at Shiloh Christian
Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove
4A-3
Highland at Jonesboro Westside*
Southside Batesville at Brookland#
4A-4
Clarksville at Subiaco Academy*
Heber Springs at Dardanelle
Ozark at Morrilton
4A-5
Mills at eStem, ppd.
Pulaski Academy at Joe T. Robinson, ppd.
Stuttgart at Lonoke
Wynne at Forrest City
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Mena
De Queen at Fountain Lake
Hope at Malvern
Nashville at Bauxite
4A-8
Magnolia at Crossett
Star City at Monticello
Warren at Hamburg
Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview
3A-1
Bergman at Green Forest
Elkins at West Fork
Lincoln at Greenland
3A-2
Bald Knob at Pangburn
Cave City at Riverview
Clinton at Mountain View
Rose Bud at Newport
3A-3
Hoxie at Gosnell*
Manila at Piggott*
Osceola at Harrisburg*
Walnut Ridge at Corning*
3A-4
Booneville at Hackett
Cedarville at Danville
Paris at Cossatot River
Waldron at Charleston
3A-5
Baptist Prep at Atkins
Dover at Jessieville
Lamar at Mayflower*
Two Rivers at Perryville
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway
Helena-West Helena at Central Arkansas Christian
LISA Academy West at Palestine-Wheatley
3A-7
Bismarck at Benton Harmony Grove
Centerpoint at Ashdown
Genoa Central at Prescott
Glen Rose at Fouke
3A-8
Drew Central at Dumas
McGehee at Smackover
Rison at Lake Village
2A-1
Alpena at Arkansas Arts Academy
Eureka Springs at Flippin
Haas Hall Bentonville at Cotter
Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne
2A-4
Future School at Lavaca
Johnson Co. Westside at Mountainburg
Magazine at Mansfield
2A-5
Bigelow at Conway St. Joseph
Marshall at Hector
Maumelle Charter at Quitman
South Side Bee Branch at Conway Christian
2A-6
Barton at Carlisle
Des Arc at England
McCrory at Hazen
2A-7
Cutter-Morning Star at Horatio
Magnet Cove at Murfreesboro
Mountain Pine at Foreman
Poyen at Dierks
2A-8
Fordyce at Parkers Chapel
Lafayette County at Gurdon
Spring Hill at Hampton
Woodlawn at Bearden
1A-1 East
Deer at Lead Hill
Omaha at Ozark Mountain
1A-1 West
County Line at The New School
Haas Hall Rogers at Thaden
NW Ark. Classical at Mulberry
1A-2
Concord at Izard County
Rural Special at Calico Rock
Timbo at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3
Mammoth Spring at Armorel
Marked Tree at Maynard
Ridgefield Christian at KIPP Blytheville
1A-4
Mount Vernon-Enola at Wonderview
Sacred Heart at Nemo Vista
1A-5
Bradford at Brinkley
Clarendon at Friendship Aspire Christian Academy
1A-7
Mineral Springs at Oden
Mount Ida at Blevins
1A-8
Emerson at Nevada
Taylor at Hermitage
Nonconference
Abundant Life at Faulkner Co. Homeschool
Berryville at Crane, Mo.
Cardinal Hayes, N.Y. vs. Little Rock Parkview
Fayetteville Christian at Decatur
Midland at Augusta
Rector at Neelyville, Mo.
Trinity Christian at Legacy Academy
Valley Springs at Kingston
White County Central at Shirley
#Girls only
*Boys only