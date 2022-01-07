Today's games

Subject to change

6A-Central

Conway at North Little Rock, ppd.

Little Rock Catholic at Bryant

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Southwest at Cabot

6A-West

Bentonville at Bentonville West

Fort Smith Southside at Springdale

Rogers at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage

5A-East

Batesville at Jonesboro

Greene Co. Tech at Nettleton

Paragould at Searcy

West Memphis at Marion

5A-South

El Dorado at Hot Springs Lakeside

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff

Lake Hamilton at Sheridan

White Hall at Texarkana

5A-West

Alma at Vilonia

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Greenwood at Russellville

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home

4A-1

Gentry at Gravette

Harrison at Farmington

Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove

4A-3

Highland at Jonesboro Westside*

Southside Batesville at Brookland#

4A-4

Clarksville at Subiaco Academy*

Heber Springs at Dardanelle

Ozark at Morrilton

4A-5

Mills at eStem, ppd.

Pulaski Academy at Joe T. Robinson, ppd.

Stuttgart at Lonoke

Wynne at Forrest City

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Mena

De Queen at Fountain Lake

Hope at Malvern

Nashville at Bauxite

4A-8

Magnolia at Crossett

Star City at Monticello

Warren at Hamburg

Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview

3A-1

Bergman at Green Forest

Elkins at West Fork

Lincoln at Greenland

3A-2

Bald Knob at Pangburn

Cave City at Riverview

Clinton at Mountain View

Rose Bud at Newport

3A-3

Hoxie at Gosnell*

Manila at Piggott*

Osceola at Harrisburg*

Walnut Ridge at Corning*

3A-4

Booneville at Hackett

Cedarville at Danville

Paris at Cossatot River

Waldron at Charleston

3A-5

Baptist Prep at Atkins

Dover at Jessieville

Lamar at Mayflower*

Two Rivers at Perryville

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway

Helena-West Helena at Central Arkansas Christian

LISA Academy West at Palestine-Wheatley

3A-7

Bismarck at Benton Harmony Grove

Centerpoint at Ashdown

Genoa Central at Prescott

Glen Rose at Fouke

3A-8

Drew Central at Dumas

McGehee at Smackover

Rison at Lake Village

2A-1

Alpena at Arkansas Arts Academy

Eureka Springs at Flippin

Haas Hall Bentonville at Cotter

Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne

2A-4

Future School at Lavaca

Johnson Co. Westside at Mountainburg

Magazine at Mansfield

2A-5

Bigelow at Conway St. Joseph

Marshall at Hector

Maumelle Charter at Quitman

South Side Bee Branch at Conway Christian

2A-6

Barton at Carlisle

Des Arc at England

McCrory at Hazen

2A-7

Cutter-Morning Star at Horatio

Magnet Cove at Murfreesboro

Mountain Pine at Foreman

Poyen at Dierks

2A-8

Fordyce at Parkers Chapel

Lafayette County at Gurdon

Spring Hill at Hampton

Woodlawn at Bearden

1A-1 East

Deer at Lead Hill

Omaha at Ozark Mountain

1A-1 West

County Line at The New School

Haas Hall Rogers at Thaden

NW Ark. Classical at Mulberry

1A-2

Concord at Izard County

Rural Special at Calico Rock

Timbo at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3

Mammoth Spring at Armorel

Marked Tree at Maynard

Ridgefield Christian at KIPP Blytheville

1A-4

Mount Vernon-Enola at Wonderview

Sacred Heart at Nemo Vista

1A-5

Bradford at Brinkley

Clarendon at Friendship Aspire Christian Academy

1A-7

Mineral Springs at Oden

Mount Ida at Blevins

1A-8

Emerson at Nevada

Taylor at Hermitage

Nonconference

Abundant Life at Faulkner Co. Homeschool

Berryville at Crane, Mo.

Cardinal Hayes, N.Y. vs. Little Rock Parkview

Fayetteville Christian at Decatur

Midland at Augusta

Rector at Neelyville, Mo.

Trinity Christian at Legacy Academy

Valley Springs at Kingston

White County Central at Shirley

#Girls only

*Boys only