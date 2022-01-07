Sections
Siloam Springs sales tax receipts up in November

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 12.6% in November, or $100,061, in comparison to the same month in 2020.

Sales tax receipts were $894,698 in November, compared to $794,637 in November 2020. The receipts represent sales made in September.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was up slightly at 1.28%, or $4,628, from $360,856 in November 2020 to $365,484 in November 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety, and the Street Department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax in November include:

• Bentonville up 16.91% to $3.5 million.

• Eureka Springs up 7.37% to $325,475.

• Fayetteville up 13.77% to 4.8 million.

• Gentry up 28.92% to $152,028.

• Lincoln up 49.52% to $90,168.

• Rogers up 13.24% to $4.2 million.

• Springdale up 6.28% or $3.3 million.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs sales tax receipts up in November

