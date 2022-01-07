'Spider-Man' closes 2021 as No. 1 for third week

Hollywood closed out 2021 with more fireworks at the box office for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which topped all films for the third straight week and already charts among the highest grossing films. But even with all the champagne popping for "No Way Home," the film industry enters 2022 with plenty of reason for optimism and concern after a year that saw overall ticket revenue double that of 2020, but still well off the pre-pandemic pace.

"No Way Home," from Sony/Columbia and Disney's Marvel division, generated $52.7 million over the weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to estimates Sunday. That was in line with the $52.5 million projection of Boxoffice Pro.

For all of 2021, North American theaters brought in box office sales of about $4.5 billion, Comscore Inc. estimates, a big jump from 2020's pandemic-shriveled tally of $2.28 billion but just a fraction of the $11 billion-plus in a normal year.

While the latest covid-19 variant poses a risk to the industry's recovery, domestic ticket sales could double this year to $9.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence and Boxoffice Pro, buoyed by a "packed slate" of pictures.

"Spider-Man" demonstrated that a well-reviewed big-budget movie will bring fans back to theaters in large numbers. It surpassed the $1 billion mark globally after two weeks of release, making it the biggest film of 2021.

Worldwide, it has made $1.37 billion, a total that puts it above "Black Panther" and makes it the 12th highest grossing film globally.

Marvel films dominated the turbulent year, accounting for the other three big movies of 2021: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "Black Widow."

Whether the movies will ever reach those pre-pandemic totals again is uncertain, given that exclusive theatrical windows have since shrunk, studios have experimented with hybrid releases and little besides superhero films are packing theaters. Partly due to covid-19 disruptions, the 2022 release schedule is unusually packed with potential blockbusters, including "The Batman," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Avatar 2."

Second place over the weekend went to Universal Picture's animated sequel "Sing 2." It took in $19.6 million in its second weekend to bring its two-week total to $89.7 million. That's a steady result given that family movies and films skewing toward older moviegoers have been the slowest to bounce back during the pandemic. "Sing 2" added another $54.9 million internationally. Its trajectory should make it the top animated release of the pandemic.

But after "No Way Home" and "Sing 2," there was little that appealed to moviegoers over the holiday weekend.

"The King's Man," the third installment in Matthew Vaughn's "Kingsman" series, grossed a modest $4.5 million in its second week after a lackluster debut. But that was still good enough for third place. The Disney release, produced by 20th Century Studios, has made $47.8 million globally.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" sold $2.1 million in tickets in its fourth weekend in fourth place. While holding well (the film dropped 26% from the week prior), the once-envisioned holiday upswing for the acclaimed musical hasn't materialized. "West Side Story" has grossed a disappointing $29.6 million domestically.

After flopping on its debut last week, Warner Bros.' "The Matrix Resurrections" dropped a steep 64% in its second weekend with $3.8 million for sixth place. The film is streaming simultaneously on HBO Max, a 2021 practice that the studio has pledged to end in 2022. The long-in-coming "Matrix" reboot was even edged by the second week of the Kurt Warner NFL drama "American Underdog," which grossed $4.1 million for Lionsgate to take fifth place.

One of the only new releases of the week was Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Memoria," with Tilda Swinton. Its distributor, Neon, has laid out a novel strategy for the art-house release, playing the film in only one theater at a time, with no plans for a future streaming or physical release. "Memoria" started its quixotic, cross-country journey with $52,656 since opening Dec. 16 at New York's IFC Center.

January ushers in a new season for cinemas: prestige films that debuted in late December, movies that only got limited release that month and pictures that aren't intended for awards consideration. They include the latest "Scream" movie from Paramount Pictures and a "Sesame Street" release from Warner Bros.