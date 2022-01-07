State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech tops Southern Nazarene

Jayana Sanders scored 20 points to lead Arkansas Tech University in an 80-52 victory over Southern Nazarene on Thursday in Bethany, Okla.

Kaley Shipman added 18 points. and Tori Lasker had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Suns (7-3, 4-2 GAC).

Kennedy Gillette led Southern Nazarene (7-5, 2-3) with 13 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Thursday, Aspen Thornton scored 21 points for Ouachita Baptist University (4-5, 2-3) in an 89-72 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (13-2, 7-0) in Weatherford, Okla. ... Sage Hawley had 17 points for Harding University (8-4, 4-3) in a 63-53 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (6-6, 1-4) in Shawnee, Okla. ... Taylor Flores scored 17 points for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (0-13, 0-7) in a 69-50 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (6-7, 4-3) in Durant, Okla.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

OBU edges Southwestern Oklahoma State

Ma'Darius Hobson powered Ouachita Baptist University with 22 points and seven rebounds in an 82-81 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday in Weatherford, Okla.

Tylar Haynes added 15 points and Alex Scariolo scored 13 points for OBU (3-8, 1-4 GAC).

Damion Thornton led Southwestern Oklahoma State (3-8, 2-4) with 29 points and nine rebounds.

In other Great American Conference men's games Thursday, Richard Feagin had 13 points for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (7-4, 3-2) in an 85-58 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (10-2, 5-1) in Durant, Okla. ... Blake Rogers scored 29 points, and Devante Brooks had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Southern Arkansas University (9-4, 5-2) in an 81-77 loss to East Central (Okla.) (5-7, 3-3) in Ada, Okla. ... Alvin Miles and Yuri Swinford each had 11 points for Henderson State University (7-5, 3-3) in a 76-66 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State (8-4, 3-3) in Alva, Okla. ...Taylor Currie led Harding University (4-9,2-5) with 13 points and 12 rebounds in an 83-62 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (8-4, 5-1) in Shawnee, Okla.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services