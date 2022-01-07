Super Quiz: Moon

1. From where does the moon get its light?

2. What "moon" idiom means that something occurs very rarely?

3. In what songs are the lyrics, "Let me see what spring is like on Jupiter and Mars"?

4. "Solar" refers to the sun, and "--------" refers to the moon.

5. What kind of "moon" is enjoyed by a newly married couple?

6. What film won the 2017 Best Picture Academy Award?

7. A moon that is getting larger each night is called a ---------- moon.

8. Keith Moon was a drummer for what rock band?

9. What "moon" word refers to illegally distilled whiskey?

ANSWERS:

1. The sun (reflected sunlight)

2. Once in a blue moon

3. "Fly Me to the Moon"

4. Lunar

5. Honeymoon

6. "Moonlight"

7. Waxing

8. The Who

9. Moonshine