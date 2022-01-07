Texas safety's kin loves the Hogs





University of Arkansas target and ESPN four-star safety Brenden Jordan has several family members in the Natural State hoping he becomes a Razorback.

Jordan, 6-1, 190 pounds, of Mansfield, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, Colorado, Kansas and others. He's expected to visit Fayetteville for a third time on Jan. 22

"I've been interested in Arkansas for a long time, ever since I was in the eighthth grade," Jordan said. "I have a lot of family in Arkansas. It's close to home. My dad is a fan of Arkansas."

His father, Robert Jordan Jr,. and mother, Kisha Jordan, were born in Little Rock. Jordan still has family members in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area.

Jordan visited Arkansas for the Texas and Mississippi State games this past fall.

"The atmosphere was pretty good," Jordan said. "The fans are passionate about the game and the fans are always rocking."

He plans to major in information technology and hopes to learn more about the academic side of Arkansas during the upcoming visit.

"I already like the city of Fayetteville and I like the community," Jordan said.

Jordan has a 3.9 grade-point average and attributes his grades to focus and discipline.

"My dad is really big on discipline," Jordan said. "I put my phone down everyday after school to get my work done and then after that, have time to myself."

His father works in the information technology field and has helped piqued his son's interest in the same line of work.

"My dad use to take me to work a lot during the summer so I got it from him, and I learned a lot," Jordan said.

Jordan likely would have had more scholarship offers come his way this past season, but a sprained medial collateral ligament in the third game hampered him.

"I have some other schools I'm talking to right now because I ended up getting hurt this past year so I wasn't able to play a full season," Jordan said. "So a lot of schools didn't want to take a chance on me, but during spring ball a lot of coaches are going to come out and watch me hopefully make an offer. I'm just waiting to see if that's going to happen."

He stays in contact with his lead recruiter and Razorback cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

"That's my guy," Jordan said. "He's down to earth. He'll keep it real for you as far as being a recruit and a college football player and a student."

Jordan's parents have given him advice on picking a school.

"They keep saying make sure you can see yourself living there all four years and make the sure the academics are right for you and the community," Jordan said.

It appears his decision will come in the spring.

"Probably before spring ball or during spring ball," he said. "I'll take a few more visits to other places. I pretty much have my list down right now but it all comes to talking to my family about it."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@wecho.com

