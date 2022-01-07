Jessica Chastain plays CIA super agent Mason “Mace” Browne, who goes rogue to team up with five other international women of mystery to keep a shadowy organization from acquiring a secret weapon that would allow them to dominate the world in “The 355,” a film directed by “Deadpool” producer Simon Kinberg that wasn’t screened in time for our deadlines, but opens today.

Jessica Chastain plays CIA super agent Mason “Mace” Browne, who goes rogue to team up with five other international women of mystery to keep a shadowy organization from acquiring a secret weapon that would allow them to dominate the world in “The 355,” a film directed by “Deadpool” producer Simon Kinberg that wasn’t screened in time for our deadlines, but opens today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content