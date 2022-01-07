News in brief: Tyson tallies food donations for 2021; Dallas area tops for industrial building ;Index closes 789.23 after climbing 8.50

Tyson tallies food

donations for 2021

Tyson Foods donated more than 16 million pounds of protein for a number of hunger and disaster relief efforts last year.

That is the equivalent of 64 million meals, Tyson estimated, given to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations in fiscal 2021 in response to hurricanes and tornadoes around the nation.

The food donations were valued at $36 million.

"We remain committed to addressing food insecurity, supporting our team members and improving the quality of life in the communities we operate," Tim Grailer, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson, said in a written statement.

More than half of the food donated was distributed through the Community Pantry Program, a hunger relief effort focused on rural communities. There are 42 pantries in the network, covering 19 states.

Most recently, Tyson donated more than 1 million meals, or 260,000 pounds of food, to help feed families affected by tornado damage in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It also provided meals and ice to Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida last year and worked with several hunger relief organizations.

Dallas area tops for

industrial building

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has widened its lead as the country's top industrial building market.

More than 50 million square feet of new warehouse, distribution and logistics building were under construction in the area at the end of 2021, according to a new report from Cushman & Wakefield.

The Pennsylvania market was second with about 34 million square feet of warehouse building, according to the commercial property firm report.

The Dallas area accounted for almost 10% of the nation's more than 560 million square feet of industrial space being built.

"We are seeing unprecedented low vacancy and incredibly high demand for industrial space across the United States," Carolyn Salzer, Americas Head of Logistics & Industrial Research for Cushman & Wakefield, said in the report. "Demand is outpacing supply by a wide margin -- almost 50 percent -- and new leasing activity totaled 879.9 million square feet, a new record."

Index closes 789.23

after climbing 8.50

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday 789.23, up 8.50.

"Rotation from growth to value continues to be an active investing theme into the new year as equities closed modestly lower Wednesday following Tuesday's drop as the energy and financials sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.