U.S. trade gap grows in November

The U.S. trade deficit widened in November, reflecting a surge in the value of imports as domestic retailers made a final push to stock shelves for holiday shoppers and demand for foreign oil increased.

The gap in trade of goods and services expanded to $80.2 billion, from a revised $67.2 billion in October, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for an $81 billion shortfall. The figures aren't adjusted for prices. The deficit was just below the all-time monthly record of $81.4 billion set in September.

November imports, goods Americans bought from other countries, jumped 4% to $304.4 billion in November while exports, those the U.S. sends overseas, edged up 0.2% to $224.2 billion.

For all of 2020, the U.S. trade deficit stood at $676.7 billion, a slight 0.1% above the 2019 figure.

The politically sensitive deficit with China in goods rose 2.9% to $32.3 billion in November and is up 12.8% for the first 11 months of this year compared with the same period in 2020

The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, engaged in a contentious trade battle under former President Donald Trump, who accused China of unfair trade practices that had cost millions of American jobs. Each country imposed punitive tariffs on its economic rival.

So far, the Biden administration has taken a more cautious approach in its economic dealings with China.

While supply-chain problems remain challenging, a stronger dollar has cushioned U.S. importers even as a surge in global inflation drives up costs. An inflation-adjusted index of the dollar against the currencies of some its major trading partners strengthened in 2021 by the most in six years, easing the cost of imports.

Even so, lean inventories relative to sales, snarled supply chains and transportation challenges continue to make it difficult for U.S. producers to meet demand.

Meanwhile, the increase in merchandise exports suggests that overseas economies are slowly recovering and demanding more goods from the U.S. That could see trade being less of a drag on U.S. economic growth in the coming months, after it subtracted 1.26 percentage points from gross domestic product in the third quarter.

Other details in the report:

• The merchandise-trade deficit, which strips out services, widened to record $99 billion.

• The nation's surplus in services trade increased to $18.8 billion, the highest in five months. The 12.7% advance from a month earlier was the largest since September 2004.

• Travel exports -- or spending by visitors to the U.S. -- jumped 36.4% to $8.1 billion, the most since March 2020, after the Biden administration lifted travel restrictions on Nov. 8.

• Travel imports, a measure of Americans traveling abroad, climbed to a pandemic high of almost $7 billion.

• On an inflation-adjusted basis, the November merchandise-trade deficit widened to $110.8 billion from $97.1 billion a month earlier.

Michael Pierce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said that the sharp jump in November's trade deficit means that trade will be a small drag on the overall U.S. economy in the October-December quarter.

Pierce forecast growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, would be around 4.5% in the fourth quarter, an improvement from the modest 2.3% in the third quarter but below expectations for much stronger growth before the omicron variant hit.

Other economists are more optimistic, predicting growth will come in between 6% and 7% in the October-December period. The government will release its first look at fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Jan. 27.

Information for this article was contributed by Ana Monteiro of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press.