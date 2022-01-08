2 people die after car veers off road

Two people died in a crash Thursday evening on Arkansas 35 in Drew County, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Drew Thomas, 22, of Monticello and Talia Pirtle, 21, of Memphis died in a single-car wreck just before 7:30 p.m. in rural Drew County. The crash left the vehicle overturned in a water-filled ditch.

Thomas was driving a 2000 Toyota south when it left the roadway, traveling down a steep embankment and flipping onto its top in a ditch, leaving the top of the vehicle submerged.

Troopers reported that the road was dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck.



