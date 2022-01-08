Arkansas Sen. Kent Ingram, D-West Memphis, declines to seek reelection, cites partisanship

Arkansas Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis won't run for reelection this year, he announced Friday.

Ingram was first elected to the Arkansas House in 2008 and went on to serve in the Senate starting in 2011.

In a news release, he said it had been an honor to serve his district but in recent years felt like he had done "more fighting than building" amid increasing partisanship.

"I come from a time when your decision-making was guided by what was best for your district and the state and not what was expedient for the party or one's next campaign. All too often, the good of the people is held hostage by those who are reckless, selfish, and shortsighted," Ingram said. "I spent more time trying to defeat foolish, divisive measures than working to pass substantive, meaningful legislation."

He added that Arkansas politics are moving toward "one-party rule in a D.C. win-at-all-cost style"' and that he feared his ability to affect positive change at the state level would continue to diminish.

Ingram is one of seven current senators who won't return in 2023.

Sens. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers; Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock; and Larry Teague, D-Nashville, are term-limited.

Sens. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, and Jason Rapert, R-Conway, are running for other offices, and Sen. Jim Hendren, an independent from Sulphur Springs, announced that he wouldn't seek reelection in order to focus on his nonprofit.

Additionally, former Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, resigned from his seat in October. A special election to fill his seat is set for Feb. 8.

The Senate has 35 seats.

Ingram's announcement leaves Senate District 9 as an open seat. In his release, Ingram said he hopes "eager, forward-thinking leaders" will take the place of himself and other lawmakers who are leaving.

"The Arkansas legislature does not need more partisan tribal leaders; there are far too many of those walking the halls now. The legislature needs leaders who aren't there to draw lines but to solve problems, cooperate and seek answers from outside echo chambers. While so many politicians race for the partisan fringes, Arkansans desperately need fresh perspectives to help steer us back to the center before it's too late," he said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said by phone Friday that he considers Ingram a friend, though they haven't always agreed on everything, and that Ingram's institutional knowledge made him a valuable asset to the state.

"I hate that we're going to lose him from that standpoint," Hickey said.

Asked about Ingram's remarks on increasing partisanship and divisive legislation in the General Assembly, Hickey said, "He's always going to say what's on his mind, the way he feels." Hickey said it's no secret that emotions can run high in the Senate, and "as unsavory it can be to get through the legislation, we have developed some great policy together."

Several lawmakers reacted to Ingram's announcement on social media Friday afternoon.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, called Ingram a "superstar legislator," and losing him is a huge blow.

"Hard to imagine the Senate without him in it. May God bless this man who has earned the right to make this decision," Tucker said in a tweet.

Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, said on Twitter that Ingram's decision to leave hurts.

"Everything Senator Ingram says about the shift in the legislature -- from lawmakers putting the good of their districts and our state first and not blindly following a party -- is true. So I understand his decision, even if it stings ...," Leding wrote.

Hendren said Ingram would be missed. Hendren is the son of former state Rep. Kim Hendren, R-Gravette, who once served in the Senate. Ingram's father, W.K. "Bill" Ingram, also once served in the Senate.

"We both watched our dads serve in the senate and have talked many times about the tragedy of what it's become the last few years. Working on a bipartisan basis with Keith was one of the highlights of my career," Hendren, a former Republican, wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success, said Ingram is "a true gentleman" and that it has been an honor and privilege to have served with him.

The 2022 primary election is set for May 24 and the general election will be held Nov. 8.