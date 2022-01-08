Volcano erupts on

Galapagos islands

The Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador -- The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands erupted Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute.

A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 12,444 feet above sea level after the eruption that began shortly before midnight Wednesday local time, the institute said.





There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain. But the Environment Ministry said eight people, including national park guards and scientists doing field work on pink iguanas living on the volcano's slopes, were evacuated from the area.

The 5,580-foot volcano is one of numerous active volcanoes in the Galapagos, which are nearly 600 miles from mainland South America.





Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing the pre-dawn darkness.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.

Assets of Ukraine

ex-leader frozen

The Associated Press

KYIV, UKRAINE -- A court in Ukraine has frozen the assets of former President Petro Poroshenko as part of an investigation into alleged high treason by the former head of state, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Prosecutors suspect Poroshenko of involvement in financing Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15 through the purchase of coal in the Donbas.

Poroshenko denies the charges.

"The court ruled to seize the property of the suspect, which belongs to him by right of ownership," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Poroshenko, owner of the Roshen confectionery empire and one of the country's richest people, has been outside Ukraine since late December and has not yet commented on the decision by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv. He has announced plans to return to Ukraine on Jan. 17.

Poroshenko's allies said the move was a personal act of revenge by incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"A weak president, who prioritizes personal revenge, manipulates prosecutors, manipulates the investigation and manipulates justice to deal with opponents," said Vladimir Aryev, a deputy from Poroshenko's European Solidarity party.

Ukraine faced an acute shortage of resources after separatists backed by Russia seized the territory where the country's main coal mines were located.

The authorities accused Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform -- For Life, of conspiring with officials under the Poroshenko administration to purchase coal from mines in separatist-controlled areas in 2014-15 as a way to finance the separatists.

Russia has denied actively supporting the separatists. Russian President Vladimir Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk's youngest daughter.

Poroshenko also previously was forced to sell two TV channels after the adoption of a law on oligarchs. The law, passed last year at Zelenskyy's initiative, defines oligarchs as individuals who own significant financial assets and media outlets, and it requires oligarchs to register as such.

This photo released by the the National Galapagos Park communications office shows lava spreading from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)

