Award-winning Poitier dies at 94





NEW YORK -- Sidney Poitier, who played roles of such dignity and intelligence that he transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, has died at age 94.

Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for "Lilies of the Field," died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to Latrae Rahming, the director of communications for the Prime Minister of Bahamas. His close friend and great contemporary Harry Belafonte issued a statement Friday, remembering their extraordinary times together.

"For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could," he wrote. "He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better."

Few movie stars, Black or white, had such an influence on and off the movie screen. Before Poitier, no Black actor had a sustained career as a lead performer and rarely was one permitted a break from the stereotypes that included bug-eyed servants and grinning entertainers.

Poitier, the son of Bahaman tomato farmers, appeared in more than 25 films during the 1950s and 1960s, and his rise paralleled the growth of the civil rights movement. As racial attitudes evolved and segregation laws were challenged and fell, Poitier was the performer to whom a cautious Hollywood turned for stories of progress.

He was the escaped Black convict who befriends a racist white prisoner (Tony Curtis) in "The Defiant Ones." He was the courtly office worker who falls in love with a blind white girl in "A Patch of Blue." He was the handyman in "Lilies of the Field" who builds a church for a group of nuns.

With his handsome, flawless face, intense stare and disciplined style, Poitier was for years not just the most popular Black movie star, but the only one.

"I made films when the only other Black on the lot was the shoeshine boy," he recalled in a 1988 Newsweek interview. "I was kind of the lone guy in town."

In 1967, Poitier acted in three of the year's most notable movies: "To Sir, With Love," in which he starred as a school teacher who wins over his unruly students at a London secondary school; "In the Heat of the Night," as the determined police detective Virgil Tibbs; and in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," as the prominent doctor who wishes to marry a young white woman he only recently met. Her parents were played by Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in that couple's final film together.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/18poitier/]





His unique appeal brought him the same burdens as other pioneers such as Jackie Robinson and Martin Luther King Jr.

Poitier was subjected to bigotry from whites and accusations of compromise from the Black community. He was held, and held himself, to standards well above his white peers. He refused to play villains or cads and took on characters, especially in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," of almost divine goodness. He developed an even, but resolved and occasionally humorous persona crystallized in his most famous line -- "They call me Mr. Tibbs!" -- from "In the Heat of the Night."





But even in his prime he was criticized for being out of touch. He was called an Uncle Tom and a "million-dollar shoeshine boy." In 1967, The New York Times published Black playwright Clifford Mason's essay, "Why Does White America Love Sidney Poitier So?" Mason dismissed Poitier's films as "a schizophrenic flight from historical fact" and the actor as a pawn for the "white man's sense of what's wrong with the world."

Stardom didn't shield Poitier from racism or condescension. He had a hard time finding housing in Los Angeles and was followed by the Ku Klux Klan when he visited Mississippi in 1964, not long after three civil rights workers had been murdered there. In interviews, journalists often ignored his work and asked him instead about race and current events.

"I am an artist, man, American, contemporary," he snapped during a 1967 news conference. "I am an awful lot of things, so I wish you would pay me the respect due."





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/18poitier64/]





Poitier was not as engaged politically as his friend and contemporary Belafonte, but he participated in the 1963 March on Washington and other civil rights events, and as an actor defended himself and risked his career. He refused to sign loyalty oaths during the 1950s, when Hollywood was blacklisting suspected Communists, and turned down roles he found offensive.





"Almost all the job opportunities were reflective of the stereotypical perception of Blacks that had infected the whole consciousness of the country," he recalled. "I came with an inability to do those things. It just wasn't in me. I had chosen to use my work as a reflection of my values."





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/18poitiertcm/]





Poitier's films were usually about personal triumphs rather than broad political themes, but the classic Poitier role, found in "The Defiant Ones" and "In the Heat of the Night," seemed to mirror the drama King played out in real life: A composed Black man who shames the whites opposed to him.

His screen career faded in the late 1960s as political movements, Black and white, became more radical and movies more explicit. He acted less often, gave fewer interviews and began directing, his credits including the Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder farce "Stir Crazy," "Buck and the Preacher" (co-starring Poitier and Belafonte) and the Bill Cosby comedies "Uptown Saturday Night" and "Let's Do It Again."

In the 1980s and '90s, he appeared in the feature films "Sneakers" and "The Jackal" and several television movies, receiving an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in "Separate But Equal" and an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in "Mandela and De Klerk."

In recent years, a new generation learned of him through Oprah Winfrey, who idolized Poitier and chose his memoir "The Measure of a Man" for her book club.

Poitier received numerous honorary prizes, including a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute and a special Academy Award in 2002, on the same night that Black actors won both best acting awards, Denzel Washington for "Training Day" and Halle Berry for "Monster's Ball."

In 2009, President Barack Obama, whose steady bearing was sometimes compared with Poitier's, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying that the actor "not only entertained but enlightened ... revealing the power of the silver screen to bring us closer together."

Poitier, as a citizen of the Bahamas, was appointed in 1974 Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire. In 1997, he was appointed the Bahamas' ambassador to Japan and later served as ambassador to UNESCO.

Poitier had four daughters with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, and two with his second wife, actress Joanna Shimkus, who starred with him in his 1969 film "The Lost Man." His daughter, Sydney Tamaii Poitier, appeared in such television series as "Veronica Mars" and "Mr. Knight."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Gillies and Jake Coyle of the Associated Press; and by Polly Anderson, formerly of The Associated Press.

REMOVES REFERENCE TO THE BAHAMAS - FILE - Actor Sidney Poitier poses with his Oscar for best actor for "Lillies of the Field" at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 13, 1964. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. (AP Photo, File)



REMOVES REFERENCE TO THE BAHAMAS - FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on, Aug. 12, 2009. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



Kneeling on his crippled legs, Porgy, played by Sidney Poitier, urges Bess (Dorothy Dandridge, center) to join Maria (Pearl Bailey) at the picnic which was to change their lives, in this scene from the movie version of “Porgy and Bess” in character on Nov. 17, 1958. (AP Photo)











Gallery: Sidney Poitier, 1927-2022







