Toward the end of the story, buried deep, almost the last thought, in a story on CNN about the president's fiery speech this week denouncing the guy in office before him, was this:

"As the day wore on, the West Wing viewed the speech as a rousing success, aides said, and believes it is poised to serve as a prelude to an address Tuesday in Atlanta, when he will offer a full-throated push for voting rights legislation and election reform. Supporters are hopeful the president will issue a call to change the Senate filibuster and the White House has signaled that he's prepared to do so."

So now the president--who was a long-time senator, and who has opposed changing the filibuster rules--is going to throw his weight behind Chuck Schumer's effort to finally kill off the Senate tradition? Doubtless both of them will cry The End of Democracy! when the Republicans come back in control of Congress and decide they don't need to respect minority interests in turn.

Thankfully, the Democratic Party still has two senators on record against this idea: one from West Virginia, one from Arizona. Let's hope they can hold their ground. Their party may thank them this time next year.