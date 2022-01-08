Center's open house pushed back

Due to the surge in covid-19 cases, the ribbon cutting and open house has been postponed at the Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center. The gathering had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The event, which will include a ribbon cutting and tours of the facility, will be rescheduled as soon as possible, according to a news release.

Watson Chapel School Board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road.

The agenda includes the financial statement, recognition of students and employees, public relations campaign and consideration of extending the superintendent's contract, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Pine Bluff NAACP to meet virtually

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its regular monthly membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting. Individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the link, according to a news release.

TOPPS sets newest food giveaway

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food at 10 a.m. Tuesday on a first come, first served basis in a drive-thru method. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive food, according to a news release.

Sponsors include the Pine Bluff Police Department, Canaan Christian Center, Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Arkansas Food Bank, UAMS-CEAL (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences-Community Engagement Alliance Against Covid-19) Community Initiative, and TOPPS.

Details: Annette Dove, TOPPS executive director, (870) 850-6011.

Area agency releases lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers.

Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Baked chicken strips, cauliflower and cheese sauce, peas and carrots, cookie and milk.

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit, and milk.

Wednesday -- Sliced ham, black-eyed peas, greens, corn bread, cran-apple dessert, and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken parmigiana with sauce, spinach salad, corn bread stick, spiced peaches, and milk.

Friday -- Lean hamburger patty on bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, melon and strawberries, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.