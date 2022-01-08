Covid cases force Little Rock, Pulaski County Special districts to teach virtually through Tuesday; Jacksonville district alternates class schedule

Virtual instruction for all students in the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts will continue through Tuesday, leaders of Central Arkansas' largest school systems announced Friday.

Mike Poore, superintendent of the Little Rock district, in a letter and video message to parents, cited a "significant increase in covid-19 cases and close contacts impacting students, school staff, transportation and meal service throughout the district" as the reason for the extension of remote learning that began Thursday in both districts.

The Little Rock district reported a total of 315 covid cases -- 182 among students and 133 among employees -- for the period of Dec. 31 through Friday.

The district's daily report on case numbers includes a note that the district's covid point-of-contact team "is working diligently to process the over 400 cases that have been reported. Please be patient with us as we work through each one and note that these numbers will continue to rise for the foreseeable future."

The Pulaski County Special district's central office administration sent word to teachers midafternoon Friday that they would continue with virtual instruction on Monday and Tuesday.

The North Little Rock School District announced Thursday that instruction would be online for all students in that system through Monday.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be considered school days, Poore said. Students who have been provided district computing devices are expected to interact with their teachers and go through their daily class schedules. The time allotted for turning in assignments, however, has been extended, he said. Teachers, counselors and librarians will also work from their homes in an effort to reduce the chances of their exposure to the covid-19 virus.

School meals will be available to Little Rock district students on Monday and Tuesday. Families should call their child's school to register for the meals that will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at six locations in the district.

Poore said the Little Rock system consulted with the Arkansas Departments of Education and Health in making the decision to rely on virtual instruction.

The Department of Health has provided three contact trace workers to help the district this week with its efforts to take calls from students and employees who are affected by covid-19. Despite that assistance, there are larger and larger numbers of callers in the queue waiting to provide information, Poore said.

Similarly, Pulaski County Special district officials said Friday that students will continue to be required to complete school assignments from their homes.

The district will provide a two-day meal box for parents to pick up on Monday. The meal boxes will include breakfast and lunch for two days. The pickup window is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 10 different schools: Baker Elementary, Cato Elementary, College Station Elementary, Daisy Bates Elementary, Harris Elementary, Lawson Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, Pine Forest Elementary, Robinson Elementary and Clinton Elementary.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is altering its student schedule at Jacksonville Elementary and Jacksonville Middle School to reduce the number of students in those buildings next week.

District officials announced the change Friday evening, attributing it to the "fair amount of teachers being in quarantine and the lack of substitute teachers."

The district earlier announced a similar plan for Jacksonville High, where ninth- and 12th-graders, and 10th- and 11th-graders will attend classes on alternating days next week.