Drivetime Mahatma 'Blink once' a simple answer to a roundabout question

Dear Mahatma: I have noticed that Little Rock is utilizing more roundabouts. I think this is a great way to manage traffic through intersections. I was wondering what laws (if any) govern turn signal use while approaching a roundabout. -- Lefty

Dear Lefty: Our "research" leaves us slightly perplexed about the need to use a turn signal when approaching a roundabout. We found nada specific about using a turn signal when approaching a roundabout.

First we looked at Arkansas Code Annotated 27-51-403, "Signals for turning, stopping, changing lanes, or decreasing speed required."

It says, in part, that a "signal of intention to change lanes or to turn right or left shall be given continuously during not less than the last one hundred feet (100') traveled by the vehicle before changing lanes or turning."

Is entering a roundabout changing lanes, or turning? We went out and drove through a roundabout. Didn't feel like a lane change or turn. We just kept on going from the travel lane into the roundabout lane.

Then we sought advice from the Arkansas State Police, which has a regular presence on Facebook that explains driving matters. State police offer the following guidelines about navigating a roundabout, complete with illustration.

When approaching a roundabout, look for pedestrians in the crosswalks. Yield to them. Also yield to traffic already in the circle.

When there's a gap in traffic, merge. Keep moving once in.

Proceed to your exit. Use the turn signal to indicate the exit, an application of the statute mentioned above. Yield to any pedestrians in the crosswalk.

No mention of using a turn signal when entering the roundabout.

We conclude, based on readings and actual driving, that it's not necessary to use a turn signal when approaching or entering a roundabout.

Other opinions, observations or experiences are welcome.

While this topic may seem arcane, it's useful to know that roundabouts are increasingly popular in these parts. Conway seems to have a snootload of them. And Little Rock is fairly eat up with roundabouts.

Nat Banihatti of the city traffic office sent over a list of the 21 (!) roundabouts in Little Rock. The list includes no fewer than five on Woodlands Trail -- at Brodie Creek Trail, Woodsgate Drive, Overcreek Pass, Winthrop Point, and near Kanis Road.

Note also the one at Zoo Drive and Fair Park Boulevard, perhaps the most prominent. Except maybe for Riverfront Drive and Rebsamen Park Road, through which we personally drive on the way to Rebsamen Golf Course, so that we may pound golf balls into woods and ponds.

Expect more roundabouts as time goes by. They offer traffic flow, safety and cost advantages over standard intersections. As a traffic engineer might explain, roundabouts have vastly fewer "conflict points," where vehicles and pedestrians might collide.

Cost advantages also accrue. A roundabout is built, and there it is. A standard intersection with traffic signals requires the installation and ongoing maintenance of those signals.

