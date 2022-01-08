Early close shaves

FAYETTEVILLE -- About the same time on Tuesday night that Marcus Williams hit a three-point basket to lift Texas A&M to an 81-79 victory at Georgia, JD Notae had a last-second three-point attempt bounce off the rim as Vanderbilt held on to beat the University of Arkansas 75-74 at Walton Arena.

Williams' game-winner came with 1.2 seconds left -- which the scoreboard clock read when Jaylin Williams inbounded the ball to Notae.

So by the slimmest of margins Texas A&M (12-2, 1-0 SEC) brings a five-game winning streak into today's game against Arkansas (10-4, 0-2) at Reed Arena and the Razorbacks are 1-4 in their past five games.

"In league play all across the country -- it's not just the SEC, it's all conferences -- there's a lot of close games," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Our locker room was hurting.

"I thought we responded postgame the way that you would want a team to after a loss, meaning that they're hurt.

"I mean, JD's shot, we've seen it over and over again. He got as clean a look as you're going to get. He just missed the shot."

The Aggies inbounded the ball with five seconds left on their game-winning possession and Williams dribbled the ball up court and let it fly over a Georgia defender.

Notae's missed three-pointer was from the left wing. Williams hit from the right wing.

"That was one of my sweet spots," said Williams, who hit 4 of 7 three-pointers at Georgia and is 23 of 61 on the season.

"It was a one-possession game," Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said of Arkansas' loss to Vanderbilt. "Our game at Georgia was a one-possession game. That's what you begin to see in January and February."

Arkansas has to win today to avoid starting 0-3 in SEC play for the first time since 2009 when the Razorbacks lost their first four conference games.

"We've just got to keep getting better," Musselman said. "We need everybody to play at a high level.

"No one in the locker room is satisfied. I'm not. I know the fans aren't."

Texas A&M is 8-0 at home this season, and the Aggies won at Oregon State and beat Notre Dame and Butler in Las Vegas.

The Aggies also lost in Las Vegas to Wisconsin. Their other loss was at TCU.

"They play really, really hard," Musselman said. "They're well-coached.

"Coach Buzz Williams does a great job. I think he always does. Even years where they haven't had maybe a great record, they're so well-coached."

Musselman, in his third season at Arkansas, is 2-1 against Williams and the Aggies.

The Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 69-59 at home and lost 77-69 on the road two years ago and beat the Aggies 87-80 at home last season.

"We thought that they were as hard to play against as anybody, regardless of their record, because of the coaching that Buzz does," Musselman said. "I think he's one of the best coaches in our league."

Williams, who led Marquette and Virginia Tech to a combined eight NCAA Tournament appearances, is 32-26 at Texas A&M. The Aggies were 18-14 in his first season and tied for sixth in the SEC at 10-8 and and finished 8-10 last season and 14th in the SEC at 2-8. They canceled nine games because of covid safety protocols.

"It doesn't matter to me what place his team finished in -- they're hard to prepare for," Musselman said. "They're a great three-point shooting team. They have a way different identity this year than they've had in the past.

"They're playing faster, they're shooting more threes."

The Aggies, who have hit 113 of 294 three-pointers (38.4%) and average 76.6 points, are starting four transfers, including senior forward Ethan Henderson, a former Razorback from Little Rock Parkview.

Marcus Williams, a sophomore guard, is from Wyoming; sophomore forward Henry Coleman is from Duke; and junior guard Tyrece Radford is from Virginia Tech.

"I like their team a lot, I really do," Musselman said.

Buzz Williams likes the Razorbacks, too.

"Arkansas is the most talented team we've played," Williams said. "A month ago they were [ranked] 10th in the country.

"Coach Muss has done an incredible job during his collegiate head coaching career. They're ultra-talented.

"The fastest team we've played. They get fouled at a very high rate. That's a dangerous combination. We'll have our hands full."

Williams was asked about Arkansas' 0-2 SEC record if the team is so talented.

Before losing at home to Vanderbilt, the Razorbacks lost 81-68 at Mississippi State.

"Mississippi State has dramatically improved," Williams said. "Vanderbilt has had positive growth throughout Coach's [Jerry Stackhouse's] career.

"The numbers will play themselves out. The league continues to get better."