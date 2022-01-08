Filibusted, part II

It may have been a general named Eisenhower who once said if you can't solve a problem, enlarge it. That can mean many things. Such as stepping back to see the big picture yourself. Or making a problem so big that others come to help.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and cohorts have made the "filibuster problem" much bigger. Instead of telling constituents that they'd really like to pass some legislation while they have a 51-50 "majority" in the U.S. Senate, and some polls aren't too confident in a Democratic Congress come next year, and they'd like to federalize voting laws while they still can, Schumer & Co. have said, instead, that they're out to save democracy.

Now that's enlarging the problem.

"Let me be clear," Sen. Schumer said this week. "Jan. 6 [the assault on the U.S. Capitol] was a symptom of a broader illness--an effort to delegitimize our election process--and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration--they will be the new norm."

You see, the same democracy that produced a President Biden (not to mention a Vice President Harris), 50 senators of the Democratic Party (or at least a bunch of Democrats and a few liberals who caucus with them for nice committee assignments) and 221 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, not to mention nearly half of the governors of the several states, and control of state legislatures on both coasts (and not just the coasts), needs saving. And who will save it? The feds. More specifically, the current majority party in Congress.

If the more port-leaning politicians are to be believed, without federal pre-clearance for new state voter ID laws and new efforts to vote by mail, we can expect more delusional face-painted rioters at the nation's Capitol. (Delusional, but only temporarily so. Because once these jokers go before a judge for sentencing, they often break down and admit to how remorseful they are.)

And the way to get this legislation passed is to kill the filibuster, so 60 senators aren't needed to get it to a vote.

Changing the filibuster can be done. The filibuster is only a tactic, and congressionally only used in the Senate. And it's only a long-standing tradition, not mentioned in the Constitution. And the nuclear option, as it's called, has been used before. See Reid, Harry.

So what's keeping the current majority leader--emphasis on "current"--from changing the rules of the game? Answer: A couple of moderate members of his own party.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona seem to be agin. For now. They might think that if they join the effort to scrap the filibuster, even if only for this legislation, the Republicans would find a reason to retaliate as soon as they retake Congress. As happened when Harry Reid used the nuclear option to pass judicial nominees when he was majority leader, and Mitch McConnell nuked right back a few years later. Call it MAN--Mutually Assured Nominations. Without input from the other party.

Little by little, the filibuster is being taken apart. Sen. Chuck Schumer wants to take another chunk out of it. What this will mean to the U.S. Senate, and American politics, could be a lot. Especially if the upper chamber becomes a smaller version of the lower. Which is not what the Founders meant. Or expected.