Follow live: Hogs looking for 1st SEC win vs. Aggies

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Jaxson Robinson, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Jaylin Williams.

Arkansas enters play today losers of 4 of its last 5 games and 0-2 in SEC play for the first time since 2014. The Razorbacks have already fallen to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Umude is coming off his best scoring game of the season against Vanderbilt, adding 28 points on 11 of 20 shooting. He also limited Commodores players to 1 of 7 from the floor when Arkansas' nearest defender.

Robinson is a former Aggie who has started four consecutive games after not playing more than 15 minutes in any game prior to Dec. 21. He is 9 of 22 (41%) from three-point range the last four games.

Williams had 6 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals - both above the three-point line - on Tuesday.

Texas A&M's starters: Andre Gordon, Marcus Williams, Tyrece Radford, Ethan Henderson and Henry Coleman.

The Aggies defeated Georgia 81-79 on Tuesday in their SEC opener. Coleman finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, and Williams added 18 points and five assists.

Texas A&M is 12-2 this season and has won five consecutive games dating back to Dec. 18. Buzz Williams’ group has lost to Wisconsin and TCU, and Notre Dame is its best win.

Henderson is a former Arkansas forward who played three seasons with the Razorbacks before transferring after the program’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He has played 10-plus minutes in every game, ranks 118th nationally in offensive rebound rate, per KenPom, and is coming off a three-block, one-steal game vs. Georgia on Tuesday.

Quenton Jackson scored 23 points in the teams’ last meeting in March 2021. Gordon added nine.

The Aggies, percentage-wise, are the best three-point shooting team the Razorbacks will have faced this season at 38.6%. However, only 34.5% of their field goal attempts are threes, so Texas A&M is not a high-volume attempt team.

Gordon and Jackson have combined to make 40 threes on 86 looks. Williams has hit 20 of 56 threes.