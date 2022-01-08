Halftime an opportunity for reading in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Two Gravette administrators have come up with a plan to get children interested in reading while attending home sporting events.

Halftime Storytime is a reading-aloud program that was started at the beginning of the home basketball season at the Lions' Den in Gravette in mid-November by Gravette Superintendent Maribel Childress and high school principal Shannon Mitchell.

"The idea for the Halftime Storytime came from Shannon Mitchell, our high school principal," Childress said. "We were at a principals' meeting, and we were talking about what we could do as a community to get family and students excited about reading, to encourage reading in children just to build a love of reading within the community."

Childress said, "Shannon had the idea of storytime because we have a lot of children and school-age people in the gym during ball games and we have lots of parents, so it is a great captive moment for us to read to students and get them excited about books and just how fun it is to read."

The Halftime Storytime program takes place during the halftime of the home varsity boys' and girls' basketball contests and is held in an open room under the main staircase in the lobby of the Lions' Den.

"It is a perfect location," Childress said. "I love having it right in the front lobby because, as people are coming in, they see the sign. They see us advertise the read-aloud program and the students are gathered around. The people coming in and out can see how excited and proud the kids are to be part of the program. It is a perfect little nook. We are out of the way, and it is a little quieter and away from the music and noise."

Throughout the varsity girls' and the first half of the boys' games, game commentator Sheldon McKinzie makes a periodic announcement for the program and encourages not only the home crowds but also the visitors to take part in this halftime activity.

"The announcement throughout the game reminds parents and grandparents within the community about the benefits of reading aloud to children, so it is a win-win," Childress said. "Different people volunteer to read and entertain not just our students but children from the visiting teams, as well, and we invite them to come along and join us."

The little nook is always filled to near capacity, but there is still plenty of room in the lobby for kids and adults to stop by and listen to various books Childress and other volunteers read aloud during the 10-minute halftime.

"We are really really happy with the response we received from the kids," Childress said. "They are watching the scoreboard to see when halftime is coming. I haven't got down there yet when students haven't beat me to the area because they were ready for storytime to begin."

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS During the halftime of the Gravette-Harmony Grove basketball game Dec. 29, Maribel Childress, Gravette superintendent, reads a story to a group of kids during the Halftime Story Time in the Lions' Den in Gravette. Childress started the program to get kids interesting in reading.

