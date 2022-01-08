Homemakers Club gives to food pantries

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club held its Christmas Council at Pursuit Church at White Hall. Representatives of four local food pantries each received a check for $225 and a box of nonperishable food.

President Dot Hart made the presentations to representatives from the Salvation Army, Capt. Jason Perdieu; Neighbor to Neighbor, Pat Tate; White Hall Food Pantry, Susan Wolfe; and the Transformation Project, KayLynn Johnston, according to a news release.

Also during the meeting, Debbie James, president-elect, led the group in the homemaker's creed. Karen Gray asked for roll call from the clubs. Sabrina Self Gwin, vice president, introduced the guests from the food pantries.

Participants had a catered lunch by Christina Carpenter. Christmas decorations were done by New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club (EHC.) Registration was done by Willing Workers of White Hall EHC. Heart N Hands EHC members were hostesses and Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers and Lunch Bunch EHCs were responsible for cleanup.

The Christmas program was performed by Christina Owens and Justin Wendel, who sang a selection of Christmas songs. A Christmas reading was presented by Sarah Payton. The group also had an ornament exchange and door prizes.

Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent and EHC adviser, recognized Willing Workers of White Hall for their progress in Walk Across Arkansas. She also handed out gifts to the board. Delores Kelley led the group in the Homemaker's Prayer.