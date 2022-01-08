Hornets weather Rockets' surge





BRYANT -- Mike Abrahamson wasn't expecting a clean game from his team Friday night against Little Rock Catholic, but Bryant's long-time coach did anticipate them enduring everything the Rockets threw at them.

The Hornets did that and more in picking up their second 6A-Central Conference victory in as many games.

Drake Fowler scored 16 points, including six during an important stretch of the third quarter, to help Bryant beat Catholic 53-40 at Hornets Arena.

Gabe George finished with 15 points and Khasen Robinson tacked on 11 points for Bryant (8-3, 2-0), which ran its winning streak to 19 over the Rockets dating back to 2012. And like the majority of the previous 18 matchups, the most recent encounter was troublesome.

Abrahamson figured it would be beforehand.

"[Catholic] is a tough team, they're really tough this year," he explained. "They're good, they're physical, they've got shooters and they've got the big [Luke Cooper] down low. They've got the other really athletic big C.J. [Onyekwelu]. ... they're a very good team, and we've got a lot of respect for them.

"We got in foul trouble at times, and we just tried to withstand it. And to do that was big because they just kept coming."

The Hornets were faced with those foul issues early, especially when Robinson had to sit for a while in the first half after picking up two quick ones. Bryant managed to overcome that dilemma and used a 13-0 run midway through the period to erase a 7-3 deficit. Catholic (8-6, 1-1), which hit its first three baskets to grab that lead, went cold during that Hornets' surge and missed seven of their final 11 shots of the quarter.

Bryant, though, returned the favor in the second when it misfired on six of its first eight field-goal attempts, giving the Rockets a chance to creep back and move within 27-23 by halftime.





Catholic eventually tied the game at 29-29 on a shot from Onyekwelu with 5:01 to go in the third quarter that capped a rapid-fire 6-0 run, but George nailed an off-balanced three-pointer on Bryant's next possession to put the Hornets back out front. Fowler then scored six of the team's last eight points of the period -- the final two on a steal and lay-up -- to polish off a closing 11-4 spurt that handed his team a 40-33 cushion.

Bryant went on to score the first six points of the fourth, highlighted by a nifty turnaround jumper along the baseline by Landyn Newburn, to put some distance between itself and its league rivals.

"We made some shots when we needed to," Abrahamson said. "Gabe hit some big ones, Drake some big ones, Khasen made some big ones, Landyn's jumper was big. Those things were really crucial for us because we didn't do a lot of that in the first half.

"Even though we were winning the game, we were committing fouls and weren't getting to the free-throw either. We kind of changed that a little bit there late in that third quarter, and I thought it turned things around for us after [Catholic] made a run."

The Rockets made one last rush over the game's final four minutes. Consecutive buckets from Ben Biernat cut the Hornets' advantage to 46-38 with 3:08 left. But a lay-up from Darren Wallace and a three-pointer from Fowler 40 seconds apart effectively ended the threat and put Bryant firmly back in control.

"It wasn't our best game, but give credit to Catholic for that," Abrahamson said. "But I've also got to give credit to our guys as well for staying the course and showing some resiliency because we're still an inexperienced team. Yeah, we've got some seniors, but no one's really been out there carrying the load.

"I do think we should be a bit more experienced in certain situations, but this is the type of team where we just try to prepare them for what they're going to see. But sometimes, they've just got to experience things before they can fully grasp it."

Biernat had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, who shot 17 of 36 (47.2%) . Luke Cooper added 12 points. Bryant hit 19 of 46 (41.3%) shots and held a 27-19 rebounding advantage.









