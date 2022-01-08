Moody running as a Democrat for Washington County judge seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- Josh Moody, a teacher at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center, has announced he will run for Washington County judge.

Moody, 38, is running as a Democrat to replace County Judge Joseph Wood. Wood announced in May he is a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Moody is the first candidate to announce as a Democrat.

Three people have announced plans to run as Republicans. Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5, announced in October he will run for county judge. Sharon Lloyd, grants administrator for Washington County, announced her candidacy in November. Mark Scalise, a local attorney, announced his candidacy in December.

The county judge's salary this year is $123,615. The Quorum Court approved raising the pay for all county elected officials to the maximum allowed by state law as part of the county's 2022 budget. Under state law, county judges and sheriffs in class 7 counties -- Benton, Pulaski and Washington counties -- have a maximum salary of $137,349.

As part of his campaign announcement, Moody said he would donate 25% of his salary to local nonprofit organizations if elected.

Moody received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. He has worked as a general education teacher for the Fayetteville Public Schools at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center since 2014.

Moody is married to Erin Rosa Moody. They have two children.

Moody had gathered signatures to run as an independent candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat in 2018 but ended his campaign before qualifying for a position on the ballot.

Moody said the tenets of effective governance are compromise, finding common ground and consensus building. He said county government should emphasize local needs.

"Lately, national politics have seeped into our county government," he said. "It doesn't belong here. We are all neighbors and should treat each other as such while working together for the greater good."

Moody said he is concerned with what he sees as the county's lack of planning on how to spend nearly $50 million in federal covid-19 relief funds.

Moody said proposals to use federal American Rescue Plan money to expand the county's detention center are "fiscally irresponsible and inhumane."

"Warehousing people, most of whom have not been convicted of a crime and are charged with nonviolent offenses, is not making our county safer," he said. "It is needlessly hurting the economy and destroying families."

Moody said he believes in transparency in government.

"Government works for the people and should allow the public to be better informed and have the opportunity to provide more input," he said.