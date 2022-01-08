Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Zeke Emanuel, vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; New York Mayor Eric Adams; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Blinken; Adams; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press