Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Danielle Pennington, 34, of 204 Killdeer Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Pennington was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Wyatt Edwards, 29, of 14170 S. Arkansas 59 in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of drugs. Edwards was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Bella Vista

• Christopher Chauvin, 40, of 9993 Louisiana 165 in Pollock, La., was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Chauvin was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Nelson Tineo Jr., 30, of 2294 University Ave. No. 18 in Bronx, N.Y., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Tineo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Michael Smith, 18, of 5401 S.W. Regent Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Smith was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Matthew Baugus, 27, of 1899 Fieldstone Trail in Alma, was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Baugus was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Ceferino Diaz Segura, 36, of 1604 W. Cypress Lane, in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Segura was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Timothy Bryant, 59, of 10035 Honey Hollow Road in Winslow, was arrested Thursday in connection with producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child and sexual assault. Bryant was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Desiree Bryant, 38, of 10035 Honey Hollow Road in Winslow, was arrested Thursday in connection with producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child. Bryant was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Marquist Johnson, 26, of 21641 Charlie Thurman Road in Summers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Johnson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.