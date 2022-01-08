Northwest Arkansas see record number of new covid cases

New covid-19 cases this week

Day^Benton County^Washington County^Arkansas

Jan. 3^66^50^1,750

Jan. 4^319^472^6,562

Jan. 5^502^533^7,488

Jan. 6^435^699^7,787

Jan. 7^555^568^8,434

Source: Northwest Arkansas Council and Arkansas Department of Health

Northwest Arkansas and the state saw record numbers of new covid-19 cases this week as the number of hospitalizations began to climb.

Benton and Washington counties set an all-time record of 1,134 new cases Thursday and reported nearly as many -- 1,123 new cases -- Friday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Crawford and Sebastian counties reported 380 new cases Friday, up from 158 a week earlier, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state set a record for new cases for a fourth straight day Friday with 8,434 new covid-19 cases, according to the department.

The number of covid-19 cases is likely falsely low because many people are testing at home while others are having trouble accessing tests, according to Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville public information officer. The surge in cases is driven by the omicron variant, but the delta variant is still circulating as well, she said.

The local health-care system is anxiously bracing for a possible surge in hospitalized cases, Sharkey said. Health officials are seeing fewer omicron patients hospitalized with covid-19 than with other variants, she said. However, with so many cases, even if a significantly smaller percentage of patients end up in hospitals, the number of hospitalized patients could be quite large, she said.

The situation could cause problems, especially if the health care workforce gets sick, Sharkey said.

Hospitalizations

Northwest Arkansas started the week with 80 hospitalized covid-19 patients on Monday. On Thursday, the number had increased to 85 and by Friday, 96 patients were hospitalized in the region, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The all-time high was 173 patients Aug. 11; the low since then was 31 patients on Nov. 5.

Patients hospitalized with covid-19 in the area Friday ranged in age from less than 1 to 99, according to the council. The average age of hospitalized patients was 44. A total of 108 intensive care unit beds and 53 ventilators were in use in the region, including patients with covid-19 and other medical needs.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients increased from 654 Monday to 933 Friday -- a 42% increase, according to Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health.

In the River Valley, 28 covid-19 patients were hospitalized Friday at Mercy Hospital, up from 17 a week earlier, and six were in ICU, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Baptist Health Fort Smith reported 25 hospitalized covid-19 patients Friday, including 12 in covid-19 critical care units and three on ventilators, according to spokeswoman Alicia Agent. One patient was hospitalized with covid-19 at Baptist Health Van Buren, she said. In comparison, the two hospitals were caring for 31 covid-19 patients a week ago, she said.

Testing

While covid-19 tests have been in short supply, Northwest Arkansas should see an increase in testing ability early next week, Sharkey said. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Campus has reopened its covid-19 testing site, she said. In addition, 14 National Guard members will be in the area next week to help Washington Regional, Mercy and Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas with testing, she said.

The first shipment of home tests ordered by Gov. Asa Hutchinson has also arrived and should be distributed shortly, Sharkey said.

The omicron variant has more upper respiratory symptoms and less chest tightness and shortness of breath than other variants, Sharkey said. Those who test positive should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and isolate for five days, then wear a mask for five additional days, although it's still ideal to isolate for 10 days if possible, she said. People who suspect they have omicron but can't access testing should follow the same guidelines, she said.

Vaccination

While omicron symptoms may be milder than those caused by the delta variant, it is still a serious health threat for those who are not vaccinated and boosted, according to Dr. Joe Thompson, president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The surge is expected to be short-lived, but the sheer number of people becoming infected is a threat to the health care system, he said.

On Friday, Thompson urged Arkansans to cease public activities, limit in-person gatherings, redouble hygiene and social distancing efforts, enable work-from-home strategies, require masks at indoor gatherings and support local organizations that make these decisions.

Data from South Africa, Israel and England clearly show the booster shot provides optimal protection against the new omicron variant, Thompson said. However, only about 15 to 20% of eligible Arkansas residents have had a booster, he said.

In Benton County, 63.3% of the population has been partially or fully vaccinated as of Friday and 14.6% have had a booster shot, according to the Department of Health. A total of 66.3% of the population in Washington County has been partially or fully vaccinated and 14.5% have received a booster.

In the River Valley, numbers are somewhat lower. Fifty-six percent of Sebastian County residents have been partially or fully vaccinated and 11.3% have received booster shots. Only 52.5% of Crawford County residents have been partially or fully vaccinated and 8.6% have received a booster.

People who have had covid-19 still need to be vaccinated, Sharkey said. Omicron has evaded natural immunity, and infection with a prior variant does not provide protection. The good news is early evidence suggests infection with omicron provides protection against the delta variant, she said.