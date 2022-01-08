OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs show some fight late but fall

It goes in the book as a 86-81 road loss to Texas A&M but it took a three pointer and four free throws in the final 33 seconds for the Aggies to survive the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas led by 13 in the first half and then took a wrong turn to Turnoverville and after six turnover the Aggies grabbed the lead and never trailed again.

The Razorbacks trailed by 10 late but they finally played a fierce man-to-man defense, challenging not just shots but dribbles forcing three consecutive turnovers and pulled to within 79-78 with 1:08 on JT Notae’s 11th field goal. It was the Razorbacks' final field goal.

The senior had 33 points.

Momentum seemed to have swung to the Hogs but the Aggies Marcus Williams took advantage of a three-foot cushion on defense and drained a three and then they hit all their free throws to go to 13-2 on the season and drop the Hogs to 10-5.

Arkansas has lost five of their last six, mostly because of a lack of defense, but with the game on the line they put it together to get close but not close enough.

The Razorbacks struggled to protect the ball. The Hogs turned it over 18 times, and the Aggies cashed in for 28 points.

Arkansas did have 16 assists maybe showing they are growing into a team