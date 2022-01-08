100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- Otis Bennett, the nine-year-old boy who was suddenly made an orphan when William Bennett, his father, shot and killed his wife and then comitted suicide, will leave tomorrow with the bodies for Oakland, Calif. The local undertaker had receieved instructions to send only the body of the mother, accompanied by the son, but before these details were comlpeted, an order was received to send both bodies. The little fellow had several proposals for adoption since the tragedy, but will return to his relatives in California.

50 years ago

Jan. 8, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- The next main gallery exhibit at the Southeast Arkansas Arts and Science Center will be selections from the Navy Combat Art Collection. The paintings describe people throughout the world wherever the Navy has come in contact with a community. The collection was conceived by the late Griffith Bailey Coale. Coale was commissioned a lieutenant commander in 1941 and recorded his expereinces as he accompanied a ship convoy to Iceland in the months before the United States entry into World War II. Since then, the collection has been growing at a rate of more than 150 works a year. Today, the collection consists of more than 4,000 paintings, sketches and other graphic forms.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1997

CAMDEN -- Ouachita County Sheriff Ben Garner appears to be making steady improvement after he was injured in a 35-foot fall from a railroad bridge, a sheriff's office spokesman said Tuesday. ... One of Garner's kidneys is working at about 50 percent its normal capacity and a hole in his lung appears to be mending, the spokesman said. Garner also suffered injuries to his ribs and pelvis, and remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center in Little Rock. Garner fell from a fog-shrouded overpass on Arkansas 7 near Smackover during a foot chase. ... He was trying to capture two juveniles who were reported missing.

10 years ago

Jan. 8, 2012

• A fire that appeared to be accidentally set Thursday afternoon left a small apartment building in North Little Rock heavily damaged, authorities said Friday. The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. and caused about $150,000 in damage to the structure. No one was injured in the fire. Officials with the North Little Rock Fire Department said the fire likely began in the kitchen area of one of the apartments. Three of the six apartments in the building were damaged. Arrangements were made for the four adults and two children who were displaced to spend the night in area hotels, said Brigette Williams, a spokesman for the American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas.