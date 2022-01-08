Ray Dotson, former Springdale alderman, accused in theft of property

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ray Dotson, a former Springdale alderman, was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property, according to information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Dotson, 62, of 3900 Shorts Lane in Springdale, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 7:26 a.m Friday. He was released at 8:07 a.m. Friday with no bond set, according to information from the jail.

Dotson is accused of theft of property, according to information filed in Washington County Circuit Court. Under Arkansas law, theft of property is a Class C felony when the property is valued at more than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Dotson served on the Springdale City Council from 1992 to 1994 and from 2004 to 2008. He was defeated in a bid for a council seat in 2018.

Dotson was arrested after he refused to allow a woman to retrieve some property from the Rivers Edge RV Park at 20751 Blue Springs Road, which is about 4 miles east of Springdale off U.S. 412.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, a deputy was sent to the RV park on Sept. 24 after two 911 calls were received. One call, made by Dotson, was about a trespassing in progress. The second call was made by Catina Pickle, who said Dotson was "irate and aggressive" when she entered the RV park to obtain her and her deceased husband's property. Pickle said some of the property was in her name and some was in her husband's name. Pickle told the deputy her husband died Sept. 20.

Dotson told the deputy Pickle needed to pay rent he was owed and he wouldn't allow her to remove the property until the debt was paid, according to the affidavit. Dotson told the deputy the RV park was private property and "an impound yard" and he could put a lien on the property himself if the rent wasn't paid.

Dotson hasn't obtained a court order authorizing a lien on the property and has continued to refuse to allow Pickle to retrieve the property, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states Dotson moved some of the property to a storage facility and refused to tell Pickle its location. The items on the property include a camper valued at $4,500, a boat valued at $3,000, a Ford Bronco valued at $2,000 and a Ford pickup valued at $1,000.