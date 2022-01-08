Super Quiz: Two

1. Complete the poetic phrase: "One if by land, and ----------."

2. In what play is the line, "Double, double toil and trouble"?

3. In Canada, what is meant by "double-double"?

4. From 2016-21, this country implemented a two-child policy.

5. The two types of twins are identical and ----------.

6. The two types of camels are the Bactrian and the --------.

7. Shakespeare title: "The Two Gentlemen of --------."

8. Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins star in this 2019 film.

9. Jesus fed many people with these two food items.

ANSWERS:

1. "Two if by sea"

2. "Macbeth"

3. Two creams and two sugars (in coffee)

4. China

5. Fraternal

6. Dromedary

7. Verona

8. "The Two Popes"

9. Fish and bread