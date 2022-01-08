Sections
Super Quiz: Two

Today at 1:51 a.m.

1. Complete the poetic phrase: "One if by land, and ----------."

2. In what play is the line, "Double, double toil and trouble"?

3. In Canada, what is meant by "double-double"?

4. From 2016-21, this country implemented a two-child policy.

5. The two types of twins are identical and ----------.

6. The two types of camels are the Bactrian and the --------.

7. Shakespeare title: "The Two Gentlemen of --------."

8. Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins star in this 2019 film.

9. Jesus fed many people with these two food items.

ANSWERS:

1. "Two if by sea"

2. "Macbeth"

3. Two creams and two sugars (in coffee)

4. China

5. Fraternal

6. Dromedary

7. Verona

8. "The Two Popes"

9. Fish and bread

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Two

