1. Complete the poetic phrase: "One if by land, and ----------."
2. In what play is the line, "Double, double toil and trouble"?
3. In Canada, what is meant by "double-double"?
4. From 2016-21, this country implemented a two-child policy.
5. The two types of twins are identical and ----------.
6. The two types of camels are the Bactrian and the --------.
7. Shakespeare title: "The Two Gentlemen of --------."
8. Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins star in this 2019 film.
9. Jesus fed many people with these two food items.
ANSWERS:
1. "Two if by sea"
2. "Macbeth"
3. Two creams and two sugars (in coffee)
4. China
5. Fraternal
6. Dromedary
7. Verona
8. "The Two Popes"
9. Fish and bread