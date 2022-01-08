Third Springdale candidate applies for police chief post

SPRINGDALE -- Another candidate has joined the ranks of those vying for the Springdale police chief's job.

Derek Wright, captain of the patrol division, submitted his application Friday, said Gina Lewis, director of the city's Human Resources department.

He joins Frank Gamble, the assistant chief, and Derek Hudson, captain of administration, who submitted applications earlier.

Bob Downum, chairman of the Civil Service Commission, said the commission will meet Monday to determine interview times. Friday was the deadline for applications.

The commission decided last month to search internally for a new chief, Downum said.

Wright joined the Police Department in 2006 as a patrolman.

He holds a master's degree in emergency management and homeland security and a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and criminal justice, both from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

"I think this is a great pool to interview," said Mayor Doug Sprouse. "The Civil Service Commission certainly will be able to choose an excellent chief for the department from this group."

The commission hires and fires police chiefs but has asked for Sprouse's input to determine the city's needs and wants in three other searches for chiefs, including current Police Chief Mike Peters and newly hired Fire Chief Blake Holte.

The city's job description for police chief lists requirements as a bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university, 11 years of law enforcement experience and at least seven years of management experience.

Peters on Dec. 15 announced his retirement after 30 years with the department. His last day will be Jan. 31. He has been chief since Sept. 11, 2015.

Peters was hired as a patrolman in June 1991 after 5½ years in the Army. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas.