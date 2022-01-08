Toney's contributions are needed





FAYETTEVILLE -- Au'Diese Toney's picture graced the flip card program before Tuesday's Arkansas' basketball game vs. Vanderbilt.

It should have accompanied a missing person's report. Do you know this man?

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and his staff must have wondered.

Seemingly the Razorbacks forward come to Arkansas as a graduate transfer via the University of Pittsburgh was participating in every Arkansas practice and game.

But the guy disappearing in recent games sure didn't seem the same guy tearing up Kansas State and Cincinnati and earning the MVP of the Hall of Fame Classic Tournament that Arkansas won in November in Kansas City.

Tuesday's Toney on the flip card flipped a switch.

For though the Razorbacks lost, 75-74 at Walton Arena to Vanderbilt, they never would have been in the game minus Toney. He scored 20 points with three assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot while pressuring Vandy star Scotty Pippen Jr. into committing seven turnovers.

Toney's overall performance and forward Stanley Umude's career high 28 points were enormously good omens for a team enormously needing good omens.

The ledger shows things not so good. The Hogs, an Elite Eight, 25-7 team last season, wallow 1-4 for their last five games. In the SEC their start slides 0-2 into today's SEC game at Texas A&M.

Arkansas needs hope. Knowing Au'Diese Toney is back to when these Hogs were in 9-0 form certainly would enhance hope.

At his zenith, Toney, 6-6, gives much of the blue-collar work that graduated forward Justin Smith did last season. Offensively, Toney picks his own spots like graduated guard Jimmy Whitt did two Arkansas seasons ago.

"I mean the right player got the award for MVP," Musselman said of Toney in Kansas City. "He had (against Cincinnati) 19 points and nine rebounds and we didn't call a single play for him. Defensively he took their best player out of the game. I thought he was phenomenal."

Not lately he hadn't thought it. For the two games prior to Vanderbilt, Toney totaled two rebounds and six points.

"There's nothing wrong with him physically," Musselman replied when asked then about Toney.

It was all what went right with Toney questions in the Arkansas-Vanderbilt postgame.

"I thought Au'Diese's defense was really good on Pippen Jr.," Musselman said. "And then Au'Diese played kind of like he did in Kansas City moving without the ball and feet set on the three. I thought he was phenomenal."

So was Umude offensively.

Knowing the capabilities of Toney and Umude and streaky via University of Miami transfer guard Chris Lykes, and returning 2020-21 mainstays JD Notae, Devo Davis, and Jaylin Williams does provide hope the Hogs can aright.

They need it. Because though still early, things can snowball in the SEC.

Some Arkansas fans may ruefully recall John Pelphrey's 2008-2009 Razorbacks closing nonconference beating Texas and Oklahoma then skidding 2-14 in the SEC.

In their time together surely these Hogs know they're better than that.



