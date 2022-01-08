Tools & Toys: ZVOX Noise Canceling Headphones and Foxgloves Grip





ZVOX AV52 Noise Canceling Headphones

What's to love: Headphones specifically designed for clarifying and boosting voices and filtering out background noises.

What does it do: The company says it uses "... proprietary dialogue clarification technology, which uses hearing aid technology to make voices crystal-clear, even at low volumes. The advanced algorithms used by AccuVoice actually lift voices out of the background sounds to bring them forward." The headphones can be used with the supplied cord or through Bluetooth. They are comfortable to use with memory foam padding on the ear cups and fold for storage or travel in their case. They come in four colors and sell for $69.99. For more information visit zvox.com.

Foxgloves Grip

What's to love: These garden or work gloves are breathable, form fitting and protect hands while allowing the sense of touch.

What does it do: According to the company, they are made of Supplex nylon and Lycra elastane, creating a glove with four-way stretch that is comfortable and durable. The silicone grips are helpful when holding tools, and the gloves are water resistant and provide sun protection. They come in eight colors and three sizes — small, medium and large. The machine washable gloves sell for $28.



