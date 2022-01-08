Trio gets life for killing Black man

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

"A resident of Glynn County, a graduate of Brunswick High, a son, a brother, a young man with dreams was gunned down in this community," Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said before pronouncing the sentences. "As we understand it, he left his home apparently to go for a run, and he ended up running for his life" for five minutes as the men chased him until they finally cornered him.

The judge paused for a minute of silence to help drive home a sense of what that time must have felt like for Arbery.

"When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles. I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores," he said, mentioning the neighborhood where Arbery was killed, less than 2 miles from his home.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery.





"Ahmaud Arbery was then hunted down and shot, and he was killed because individuals here in this courtroom took the law into their own hands," the judge said. Walmsley ordered the McMichaels to serve life without parole and granted Bryan a chance to earn parole after serving at least 30 years in prison.

Walmsley said the case shows that "everybody is accountable to the rule of law" and that "taking the law into your own hands is a dangerous endeavor."

A few dozen supporters cheered Arbery's family as they left the courthouse Friday.

"Today your son has made history, because we have people who are being held accountable for lynching a Black man in America," said Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing the family.

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against in this case. Arbery's family had asked the judge to show no leniency in deciding whether to grant an eventual chance at parole.

Arbery's sister recalled his humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge that her brother had dark skin "that glistened in the sunlight," thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target for the men who pursued him.

"These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase him with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I loved," Jasmine Arbery said.

Arbery's mother said she suffered a personal, intense loss made worse by a trial in which the defense was that her son had made bad choices that led to his death.





"Ahmaud never said a word to them," Wanda Cooper-Jones said. "He never threatened them. He just wanted to be left alone. They were fully committed to the crimes -- let them be fully committed for the consequences."

She added, "This wasn't a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn't want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community. And when they couldn't sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him."

'PATTERN OF VIGILANTISM'

The sentences matched the recommendation of prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, who said all deserved the mandatory life sentence for showing "no empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmaud Arbery."

She said the McMichaels should not be able to seek parole because they showed "thoughtlessness" and a "demonstrated pattern of vigilantism," arming up and pursuing dangerous confrontations rather than calling the authorities first.

Contending that the McMichaels still believed they didn't do anything wrong, Dunikoski disclosed Friday that Greg McMichael gave Bryan's cellphone video of the shooting to an attorney, who leaked it.

"He believed it was going to exonerate him," the prosecutor said.

The McMichaels' attorneys argued that their clients deserved the possibility of parole because the killing was an unplanned, unintentional act. Bryan's lawyer said he showed remorse and cooperated with police, turning over the video to help them get to the truth.

"Mr. Bryan isn't the one who brought a gun," Kevin Gough said. "He was unarmed. And I think that reflects his intentions."

The judge said Bryan demonstrated early on that he "had grave concerns about what had occurred," while the McMichaels turned their backs and "walked away" after Arbery fell bleeding to the street.

Still, Bryan is 52, making it possible he will spend the remainder of his life in prison even with the chance of parole after 30 years.

The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the courthouse. Activists and civil rights leaders praised the convictions as hard-won justice in the case, which saw no arrests until more than two months after Arbery's death.

The three men were charged only after the cellphone video went viral, thrusting the killing into the national spotlight and leaving many people outraged at a justice system that they said showed little care for Black lives.

In addition to murder, all three men were convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Travis and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to an additional 20 years for aggravated assault.

The defense attorneys have said they plan to appeal the convictions. They have 30 days to do so.

They called the McMichaels first-time offenders who deserved leniency because they did not set out to kill Arbery. Bob Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMichael, argued that his client should be given the chance to prove himself worthy of release some decades later. He highlighted the younger McMichael's young son and past service in the Coast Guard.

"The urge to seek vengeance is strong and understandable in the family," Rubin said. "Lord knows, if I was in their position, I would be seeking the same thing. But vengeance is not the foundation of our sentencing, in our criminal justice system. Redemption is."

The lawyers argued that their clients had legal grounds to apprehend Arbery on suspicion of burglary. They said the McMichaels and Bryan sought to perform a citizen's arrest and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense.

Travis McMichael testified that Arbery struck him and grabbed his gun, leading him to fear for his life in the final moments of the cellphone footage.

A SECOND TRIAL

Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. district court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery's civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

Prosecutors implied in the fall that the McMichaels and Bryan targeted Arbery in part because of his race and jumped to conclusions about a man they suspected of break-ins. But officials did not seek to prove a motive, and during the trial did not use texts and social media posts offered early in the case as evidence that the defendants were racist.

The federal indictment charges the McMichaels and Bryan with interference with Arbery's rights and attempted kidnapping. In particular, it alleges that the defendants used "force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race."

Additionally, the first district attorney to handle the case faces rare criminal charges on allegations that she showed bias and instructed against arrest.

Information for this article was contributed by Russ Bynum of The Associated Press and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post.