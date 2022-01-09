Angst in Aggieland

A late rally by the University of Arkansas basketball team at Texas A&M fell short and left the Razorbacks with their worst start in SEC play in 13 years.

The Aggies held on to beat the Razorbacks 86-81 on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, after Arkansas cut its second-half deficit from 17 points to one.

Arkansas (10-5, 0-3) lost for the fifth time in six games and has dropped its first three SEC games for the first time since 2009.

It was the second consecutive close loss for the Razorbacks, who were defeated by Vanderbilt 75-74 on Tuesday night in Walton Arena after losing 81-68 at Mississippi State in their SEC opener.

"The team has competed, the team has battled," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "They didn't quit.

"I know all the fans, the athletic department, we're all disappointed with our record right now. But having said this, you are what your record is, and you've got to continue to work and continue to get better in the areas that we're deficient at.

"Turnovers [are] a big part of that."

The Razorbacks had a season-high 18 turnovers and the Aggies outscored them 28-16 in points off turnovers.

"Just trying to force some passes," said senior guard JD Notae, who led Arkansas with 31 points. "We've got to go back and watch film and clean it up."

Notae had five turnovers and sophomore guard Davonte Davis and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams each had four.

"For seven years we've written on the board, 'Nine turnovers or less, take care of the ball, get a shot on goal,' " Mussselman said. "It's the same thing with our G-League teams, always took good care of the ball.

"We can't keep threading the needle at the center spot, and then certainly our guards have got to understand that our No. 1 priority is to take care of the basketball."

Arkansas' turnovers negated the Razorbacks outrebounding the Aggies 46-32, including 20 offensive boards, and hitting 21 of 29 free throws compared to 16 of 30 by Texas A&M.

"I'm really thankful that we won," Aggies Coach Buzz Williams said on the SEC Network. "I think it's really hard to win, whether you're at home or on the road in this league.

"And some of the numbers don't even say that we would have won the game."

The Aggies (13-2, 2-0) looked to be on their way to a decisive victory as they moved ahead 65-48 with 11:01 left when senior guard Quenton Jackson -- who scored a team-high 16 points -- converted a turnover into a fast-break basket to cap a 25-7 run after the Razorbacks had taken a 41-40 lead.

Arkansas responded by pulling within 79-78 on Notae's jumper with 1:08 left.

"Just playing hard and trusting one another," Notae said of what triggered the comeback. "It started on the defensive end, getting stops and getting out in transition. Then just go make a play."

Jackson made a huge play for the Aggies when he hit a three-pointer with 34 seconds to make it 82-78.

Davis was fouled and made two free throws with 27.8 seconds left to cut Arkansas' deficit to 82-80.

After Hassan Diarra made two two free throws with 14.5 seconds left for an 84-80 Aggies lead, Davis was back on the line for two with 5.7 seconds to play.

Davis made the first free throw, then Musselman called a timeout. Davis purposely missed the second free throw in the hopes the Razorbacks could score on a rebound or be fouled, but he was called for a violation for stepping into the lane before his shot hit the rim.

Jaylin Williams, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds, appeared to have a chance at a tip-in or rebound before the whistle.

"That was an opportunity we could have had," Notae said. "But we've just got to keep on playing."

Musselman said it wasn't solely his call to have Davis miss the second free throw, that it was discussed with the players.

"It was a decision that we made as a group as well," Musselman said. "Close, but didn't go our way."

Marcus Williams broke long on the inbound play for Texas A&M, caught Jackson's pass and was fouled by Notae with 4.4 seconds left. Williams hit both free throws to clinch the victory.

"Certainly looked at the last play when they threw the home-run pass," Musselman said. "Was that a walk? I don't know."

Davis didn't start, but played 38 minutes off the bench and had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Texas A&M sophomore forward Henry Coleman, a transfer from Duke, had 14 points and nine rebounds. Andre Gordon added 13 points for the Aggies, Tyrece Radford 12 and Wade Taylor 11.

The Razorbacks jumped to a 20-9 lead with Notae scoring 12 points and senior guard Stanley Umude eight. By halftime the Aggies were ahead 36-33.

"I thought we absorbed their punch the first six minutes," Buzz Williams. "I thought our guys played with incredible fight to close the half down.

"I thought we played really well in the second half. We didn't finish the game the way you want, but we did do enough to win. That's a huge win for our program."

The Aggies shot 60.4% (17 of 28) in the second half and 56.4% (31 of 55) for the game, including 8 of 19 on three-pointers. Arkansas shot 40.9% (27 of 66) with Notae 11 of 23, including 5 of 8 on three-pointers.

After Umude's fast start, he finished with 10 points and fouled out with 13:45 to play.

"It was tough," Notae said. "Stanley is a key part of our offense, and we want to get him the ball. But we've got to have next man up and keep on playing hard."