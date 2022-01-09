Arkansas' new covid cases nearly double last Sunday's

Arkansas reported 4,308 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest daily total in six days but still the seventh-biggest increase since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The 4,308 new cases were almost double the new cases reported the previous Sunday. On Jan. 2, the Health Department reported 2,181 new cases, making Sunday's total an increase of more than 97%.

Sunday's increase was also more than 10 times the number of new cases reported two Sundays earlier. The 422 new cases reported on Dec. 26, however, also reflected the sharp decline in tests over the Christmas holiday.

Active cases totaled 59,579 — the highest number of active cases recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Active cases increased by 2,197 on Sunday. The state reported an increase of 1,421 active cases on the previous Sunday, and an increase of 91 active cases on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Nine additional deaths were reported Sunday, raising the Health Department's official tally of coronavirus deaths since March 2020 to 9,323. State officials have reported 127 coronavirus deaths over a seven-day period, and 257 coronavirus deaths since Dec. 26.

The Health Department reported an increase of 40 covid-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, the 10th consecutive day of double-digit hospitalization increases.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled since Dec. 26, with 1,010 beds filled with covid-19 patients on Sunday. It's the first day since September in which hospitalizations have risen above 1,000.

Ventilator use remains about the same over the past two weeks. The state Health Department reported 133 covid-19 patients on Sunday, up from 98 last Sunday and 118 the Sunday two weeks ago.

No data on vaccinations were released Sunday. A notice on the state Health Department's covid-19 dashboard blamed technical difficulties.

