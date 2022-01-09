SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 90,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 83

Arkansas State University halted an eight-game win streak for Louisiana-Monroe with a comeback effort at Fant-Ewing Colisum in Monroe, La.

ASU (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) trailed by 11 points with 11:24 to play but rallied for the victory.

Four Red Wolves were in double figures. Norchad Omier (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Caleb Fields (17 points, 11 rebounds) both turned in double-doubles, while Marquis Eaton (25 points) and Desi Sills (12 points) had big games.

Nika Metskhvarishvili had a team-high 22 points for Louisiana-Monroe (9-7, 1-3) and Little Rock native Andre Jones added 19 points for the Warhawks.