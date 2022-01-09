Arkansas women look to end three-game skid

Missouri at Arkansas women

WHEN 2 p.m. today

WHERE Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Missouri 13-2, 2-0 SEC; Arkansas 10-5 0-2 SEC

SERIES Arkansas leads 15-12.

TV SEC Network plus

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F LaDashia Williams, 6-4, RSSr.;9.5;4.0

F Hayley Frank, 6-1, Jr.;16.1;5.0

G Aijha Blackwell, 6-0, Jr.;16.4;12.8

G Lauren Hansen, 5-8, Jr.;11.6;2.3

G Mama Dembele, 5-6, So.;4.5;2.5

COACH Robin Pingeton (202-156 in 12th season at Missouri, 537-313 in 26th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.;9.9;2.9

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.;11.9;5.6

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.;11.7;3.9

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.;14.2;5.3

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.;6.9;3.6

COACH Mike Neighbors (88-55 in fifth season at Arkansas, 186-96 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Missouri;;Arkansas

74.0;Points for;75.8

62.0;Points against;60.5

5.0;Rebound margin;-0.2

-1.1;Turnover margin;5.5

47.6FG pct.;41.2

37.4;3-pt pct.;33.2

73.1;FT pct.;68.8

CHALK TALK Arkansas has won four in a row against the Tigers to snap a seven-game losing streak.

— Paul Boyd

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors said his team never matched Vanderbilt's energy level in Thursday's road loss, but the Razorbacks will have to move on quickly with Missouri coming to town today.

Arkansas (10-5, 0-2 SEC) never led in the 54-51 loss in Nashville, shooting a season-low 28% from the floor. That was the Razorbacks' third consecutive loss, but there are no breaks in the SEC, Neighbors said.

The Tigers (13-2, 2-0) come to Walton Arena for a 2 p.m. tip on a five-game winning streak, which includes an overtime win against No. 1 South Carolina despite having only eight players available.

"You saw obviously they're very deep," Neighbors said on a Zoom call on Wednesday. "They played without their best player, and all they did that night was knock off the number one team in the country.

"That didn't have to happen for our kids to have their respect because we've played so many close games, but that particular circumstance will have our kids fully piqued."

Neighbors was referring to Missouri playing without leading scorer Aijha Blackwell against the top-ranked Gamecocks. The 6-0 junior came back strong and registered her 10th double-double of the season in the Tigers' 72-63 overtime win against Auburn on Thursday.

Blackwell, who also recently surpassed 1,000 career points, has been a matchup problem for the Razorbacks in the past. But 6-4 LaDazhia Williams could also be an issue since Erynn Barnum, the Razorbacks' top rebounder, has been sidelined for a month with a knee problem. That's forced 6-5 freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger, who is more comfortable on the perimeter, to play out of position especially defending post players. Williams torched Auburn for a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds on Thursday.

Arkansas will try to avoid starting 0-3 in the league for first time since 2016 when it started SEC play with four consecutive losses. The Razorbacks will also look to find their shooting touch.

Neighbors' team is known for making three-point shots, getting to the basket and to the free-throw line. And that's been a strength this year, too. But just not lately.

A much bigger Tennessee team doubled Arkansas 40-20 in points in the paint. But Vanderbilt also scored 32 of its 54 in the lane and got key buckets inside whenever the Razorbacks tried to challenge.

Arkansas is tied for fifth in NCAA Division I in free throws attempted, sixth in free throws made and also among the top 10 in three-pointers made and attempted. But the Razorbacks' shooting percentage beyond the arc of 33.2 barely lands them among the top 100 at 96th.

They have made a combined 17 of 73 (23.2%) from beyond the arc in their first two SEC games.

Junior guard Makayla Daniels, Arkansas' leading scorer, is a combined 5-of-25 from the floor in SEC play, while freshman Samara Spencer, who started strong in the nonconference part of the schedule, is a combined 6-of-31 shooting in the past three games.

Neighbors acknowledged following Thursday's loss there could be changes coming.

"Maybe we're just gonna have to not shoot as many and play some drivers that defend a little bit better," Neighbors said. "I told 'em, 'We got changes. We got to change ourselves. If you want to be a starter still or you want to be the first off the bench, you're going to have to make some changes. I'm making changes. Or we're going to have to make changes, changes.' "

The Razorbacks have also failed to get to the free-throw line, averaging just under 21 free-throw attempts per game, but it only made 13 of 19 in the last two games combined.

Neighbors credited Vanderbilt's defensive intensity, as the Razorbacks shot eight free throws against the Commodores

"I don't have an issue with anything," Neighbors said. "We drove it in there. I don't think any of them were fouls. We were hoping for fouls."