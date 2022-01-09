Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

2. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

3. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY by Amanda Gorman. A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote "The Hill We Climb."

4. THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

5. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

6. GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE by Diana Gabaldon. The ninth book in the Outlander series. As the Revolutionary War moves closer to Fraser's Ridge, Claire and Jamie reunite with their daughter and her family.

7. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

8. WISH YOU WERE HERE by Jodi Picoult. Diana O'Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.

9. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

10. BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

Nonfiction

1. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

2. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

3. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

4. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

5. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT by Paul McCartney. A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter's archives.

6. THE PRESIDENT AND THE FREEDOM FIGHTER by Brian Kilmeade. The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

7. RENEGADES by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Conversations between the 44th president and the multiple award-winning musician on a range of topics.

8. ALL AMERICAN CHRISTMAS by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy. A collection of holiday memories from members of the staff of Fox News.

9. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian American heritage, meals and mishaps.

10. THE BEATLES: GET BACK by the Beatles. The story of the making of the band's final album, gathered from transcripts of their conversations.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller,

4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

5. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI by Sara Gay Forden.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

Source: The New York Times