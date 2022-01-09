North Little Rock notebook

Bike, skateboard

pump track ready

North Little Rock's new pump track is to open at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The pump track will be at Big Rock Quarry Park and is being built with federal stimulus dollars that the city received last year. The city estimated that the pump track would cost $400,000, and it is the first phase to turn the area into a mountain biking destination.

The pump track is a practice circuit for mountain bikers and skateboarders with banked turns and rolling hills for riders to hone their skills.

City Council goes

virtual once again

The city is asking people to avoid attending Monday night's City Council meeting in person and instead watch online.

In an email, City Clerk and Treasurer Diane Whitbey said North Little Rock will go back to a virtual council session because of rising covid-19 cases.

Monday's meeting will take place at 6 p.m., and people will be able to watch it live on the city's Facebook page or on the city's website.

Anyone who wants to speak during the meeting can do so by calling (501) 500-0955, entering the meeting ID: 967 260 919 between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Those attending in person must sign in with the city clerk if they wish to speak.

Restaurant Week

is end of January

North Little Rock Restaurant Week will take place from Jan. 24-30.

The event, hosted by the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, is meant to highlight the city's growing restaurant industry.

"Our goal is to encourage locals to show their love for North Little Rock restaurants and raise awareness about the emerging North Little Rock dining scene," Heather Kouns, North Little Rock visitors bureau director of destination projects, said in a statement.

The bureau will hold a raffle with the top prize being a $50 gift card to Brood & Barley and two VIP tickets to Our Town at Argenta Community Theater on March 17. Runner-up prizes will be a wine basket with treats.

Anyone wishing to enter the raffle must submit a receipt from a participating restaurant online or in person to the North Little Rock Welcome Center. Receipts must show a minimum of $10 spent.