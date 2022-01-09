Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 29

Awatif Hassik and Youssef Aachrui, Little Rock, daughter.

Dusty and Jeri Sory, Bryant, son.

Desha Mayo and Quentin Watson, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 30

Kaela Peoples and Alex Hagen, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 31

Brittanie Allums and Juan Newbum, North Little Rock, daughter.

Christopher and Carrington Chandler, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 2

Jonathan and Abbie Stalnaker, Little Rock, son.

D'Kimeon Sr. and Christine Hodge, Little Rock, son.

Evan and Rachel Neumeier, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 3

Ryan and Kaitlyn Gill, Benton, daughter.

Sam and Mary Kate Vogel, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 4

Jordan and Katie White, Sheridan, son.

Jan. 5

Finus and Kayla Brown, Benton, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Dec. 15

Norris Jr. and Shante Nichols-Harris, Benton, son.

Dec. 16

Jermonica Ellis and Jermaine Privett Jr., Little Rock, son.

Tianna Goodwin, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 17

Jaymes and Ashley Smith, Lamar, son.

Dec. 18

Troy and Amanda Daniell, Little Rock, son.

Kyra Williams and Quendon Thompson, Jacksonville, son.

Robert and Michele Cannon, Shannon Hills, daughter.

Dec. 19

Travis and Randa Jackson, Colt, daughter.

Marbella Sasa, Mabelvale, twin sons.

Dec. 21

Zak and Amber Taylor, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 22

Regina Stephens, Jonesboro, son.

Dec. 23

Latoya Scott and Antonio Jones, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 25

Diamond Devine and Dylan Smith, McGehee, daughter.

Dec. 26

Khalendria Powell and Keith Riggs, Little Rock, son.

Carlos and Ciera Moreno, Springdale, son.

Dec. 27

Kelsie Barbee and Roland Duke, Hazen, son.

Dec. 29

Germany and Lachaunda Pree, Little Rock, daughter.

Jose and Rikki Hernandez, North Little Rock, daughter.

James and JoAngela Johnson, Mayflower, daughter.

Dec. 30

David and Judi Samuel, Little Rock, daughter.

Dekiyah Lloyd, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 31

Jacob and Shelby Spence, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 1

Maria Gonzalez, North Little Rock, son.

Jan. 3

Courtney Curtis, Little Rock, daughter.

Richard and Amelia Smith, Newport, daughter.

Jan. 5

Anthony and Nikki Patterson, Alexander, daughter.