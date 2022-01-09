Sections
BUILDING PERMITS

Today at 1:00 a.m.

COMMERCIAL

Tri-State Intl., 2601 Springer Blvd., Little Rock, $76,500.

RESIDENTIAL

William Wiedower, 1726 E. Second St., Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Ashokkumar Desi, 29 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Dumont Construction, 38 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $700,000.

Coburn Construction, 35 Haywood St., Little Rock, $535,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1722 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $469,000.

John Slayton, 5000 Katillus Court, Little Rock, $436,000.

Reddy Innovative, 176 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

E. Ward Construction, 64 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $339,000.

Edifice Design, LLC, 1710 Village Lake Drive, Little Rock, $255,000.

Edifice Design, LLC, 8111 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Edifice Design, LLC, 7921 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Edifice Design, LLC, 8117 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Edifice Design, LLC, 7925 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Nabholtz Construction, 315 S. Rock St., Apt. 1902, Little Rock, $247,320.

Icon Homes, 30 Chenay Drive, Little Rock. $200,000.


