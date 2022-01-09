Bulldogs win conference opener

A winless holiday break only seemed to prepare White Hall's boys basketball team well for 5A-South Conference play.

Jai'Chaunn Hayes and Kaleb Hargrove each scored 14 points, and the Bulldogs ended a four-game losing streak with a 61-48 win at Texarkana on Friday.

The young Bulldogs (6-6, 1-0 in 5A-South) went 0-3 over the Christmas break at the King Cotton Holiday Classic, although they remained competitive in each game. They also shook off a home loss to Maumelle to go on the long road and beat the Razorbacks (1-5, 0-1) at Arkansas High School.

White Hall will host Sheridan on Tuesday.

Watson Chapel 58, Camden Fairview 28

In Camden, Khamani Cooper finished with his second straight game with more than 20 points, and the Wildcats (7-7, 1-1 in 4A-8) evened their conference record.

Cooper scored 22 points and pulled down six rebounds. Christopher Fountain added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Antwon Emsweller added nine points, four rebounds and four assists and Hampton Hall had eight points and four rebounds.

Fairview fell to 7-4 and 1-1.

Watson Chapel will host Hamburg on Tuesday.

GIRLS

White Hall 47, Texarkana 33

In Texarkana, Lilly Hood and Camille Wallace each scored 15 points in leading the Lady Bulldogs (5-7, 1-0 in 5A-South) past the Razorbacks (7-2, 0-1).

White Hall has won two straight games.

Camden Fairview 36, Watson Chapel 34

In Camden, the Lady Wildcats (0-13, 0-2 in 4A-8) outscored the Lady Cardinals 7-1 in the final quarter, but came up just short of their first win of the season.

Khaleyce Cooper scored 10 points and Keyundra Sanders had 9 to lead Watson Chapel. Sanders also had three steals.

Fairview improved 7-4 and 1-0.