The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 521 President Clinton Ave., residential, Roderick Jeffrey, 9:40 p.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $342.

72204

• 31 Loblolly Dr., residential, Felicia Duhart, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $500.

• 925 Fair Park Blvd., commercial, Big Red Gas Station, 2:40 a.m. Jan. 5, property valued at $1,201.

• 4101 W. 23rd St., commercial, Home and Rentals Arkansas, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 6, property value unknown.

72205

• 4701 N. Lookout Road, residential, Mary Jones, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4, property value unknown.

72206

• 415 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, O'Reilly's, 12:40 a.m. Jan. 3, property value unknown.

72209

• 8318 Doyle Springs Road, residential, Eusebia Fuentes, 11:49 a.m. Jan. 3, property value unknown.

• 6701 Lancaster Road, residential, Ronald Mejia Alverado, 10:35 p.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $401.

• 9404 Woodford Dr., residential, Romelia Morales, 12 a.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $801.

• 2715 W. 65th St., commercial, Valero Gas, 2:40 a.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $501.

• 2401 W. 65th St., commercial, Magnuson Hotel Little Rock South, 12 a.m. Jan. 6, property valued at $140.

• 6605 Poppy Road, residential, Kaneshia Madden, 7 a.m. Jan. 6, property value unknown.

• 5924 Southwick Dr., residential, Latrita Campbell, 12 a.m. Jan. 6, property valued at $600.

72210

• 5 Augusta Court, commercial, Links at Eagle Hill, 4:27 p.m. Jan. 4, property value unknown.

72212

• 1404 Jennifer Dr., residential, Judith King, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $4,275.

North Little Rock

72114

• 800 E. Washington Ave., residential, Patrick Ford, 2:56 p.m. Dec. 26, property valued at $15,325.

• 1410 Frank St., residential, Angela Clement, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $600.

72116

• 5601 Westview Dr., residential, Sherry Johnson, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 25, property valued at $16,300.

• 4601 North Hills Blvd., commercial, Shell, 4:46 a.m. Dec. 28, property valued at $756.

• 5100 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Jack Young, 3:31 p.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $145.

• 4300 Division St., commercial, Clog Hogs of Arkansas, 5 p.m. Jan. 6, property valued at $7,300.

72117

• 4800 Rogers St., residential, Carolyn Jackson, 12 p.m. Dec. 25, property valued at $968.

• 4500 W. Bethany Road, commercial, Tannenbaum, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 26, property valued at $36,239.

• 11000 U.S. 165, commercial, Nick's Superstop, 7:53 a.m. Dec. 26, property valued at $1,580.

• 2508 Arkansas 161, residential, Cage Buys, 5:16 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $30.

• 3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Angela Delaney, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 30, property valued at $1,405.

• 4221 Stockton Dr., residential, Monica Salter, 9 a.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $12,550.

• 3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Randy Wood, 12:34 p.m. Jan. 5, property valued at $3,810.

72118

• 48 Oakview Dr., residential, Travasia Fortenberry, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30, property valued at $400.

• 723 W. 34th St., residential, Shaquama Gray, 3:10 p.m. Dec. 30, property valued at $200.

• 4806 N. Sycamore St., residential, Delmer Amador-Ramirez, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 31, property valued at $2,500.

• 3807 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Linda Russell, 7:29 p.m. Dec. 31, property valued at $8,904.