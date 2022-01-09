BUSINESS PEOPLE

ACCOUNTING

HoganTaylor has named Merri Barden, Tabatha Broussard, Lindsey Callery, Kevin Hearn and David Stiles as partners.

BANKING

Nikki Pfleger has been promoted to executive vice president, director of business banking solutions for Encore Bank.

The Board of Directors of Farmers and Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced the promotion of Sarah Salsbury to the role of private banking officer.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jessyka Hanna, assistant general manager and director of operations at Magic Springs Theme & Water Park, has been promoted general manager.

LAW

Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C., has elected lawyers Brytne Kitchin, Casey Dorman Lawson, Allison Raley and Lindsey Vechik to the firm's membership.

TOURISM

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has hired Jeff LeMaster as chief of communications.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

